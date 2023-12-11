Job summary

Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



The Thunder Horse Senior Geologist will be responsible for providing technical input and assurance for the development and production of reservoirs, including surveillance planning and New Well Delivery, enabling options for production enhancement to be evaluated and developed, representing BP at key technical meetings and workshops and reviewing and critically assessing reservoir models. As a part of a multidisciplinary team, the individual will maintain ISD/RPP, develop static/dynamic models, determine well locations and production profiles. This delivery requires effective collaboration and communication with other subsurface team members, and an ability to appropriately communicate subsurface uncertainties and risks within cross-discipline teams in drilling and completions, production, operations, finance, technology, and leadership.The successful candidate will have the technical experience and judgement to work independently, ensure technical best practice is used while ensuring that technical findings from industry are implemented.



Identify and describe the critical subsurface uncertainties and define work products needed to sufficiently explore those uncertainties.

Drive area performance reviews and influence production decisions

Static and dynamic modeling to explore subsurface uncertainties and resulting reservoir performance prediction for development.

Generate development plan scenarios and concept screening to ensure an economic and viable development concept for sanction.

Key contributor to the delivery of ADP and Depletion Plans.

Influence other functions to drive cost and efficiency improvements in this project, where possible.

Lead subsurface assurance reviews. Support project risk reviews and other multidiscipline assurance reviews.

Supports input into reserves reporting and documentation within BP.

Bachelor's degree in Earth Science

At least 10 years’ experience in geosciences.

Experience with production geology in mature fields

Self-starter, strong interpersonal skills and strong communication skills to both a technical and leadership audience.

Demonstrated technical leadership through individual technical delivery and influencing team delivery.

Strong teamwork and collaboration skills to work closely with cross-functional teams including Subsurface, Wells, and Projects

Strategic stakeholder management experience

Experience coaching less experienced staff

Reservoir Performance Prediction and Integrated Subsurface Description expertise.

Experience working with 3D seismic data in structurally complex, subsalt basins.

Experience in building static models, deep understanding of how geologic inputs impact reservoir simulations and using reservoir simulations to inform field development planning.

Experience with Paleogene reservoirs in the Gulf of Mexico.

Experience with bp processes including Subsurface Uncertainty and Risk Management, Subsurface Discipline Reviews, Major Project common process, and Area Development Plans.

Risk & Project Management skills.

Ability to cope with short-term deadlines and flexible prioritization.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



