Senior Geologist - Renewal

Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



The Gulf of Mexico and Canada Renewal team is seeking a senior exploration geologist to conduct play fairway analysis and prospect description work in support of the delivery of the Gulf of Mexico and Canada exploration program!The role will report to the Gulf of Mexico and Canada Renewal Discipline Leader.The Gulf of Mexico and Canada Renewal team is responsible for screening, evaluating, and recommending exploration and appraisal opportunities in offshore Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Canada through regional basin analysis, prospects maturation and well planning.



Perform subsurface geoscience technical work at the regional and play fairway level to build and rank prospect inventories.

Describe high-graded prospects within a play and technically lead the subsurface description of prospects maturation.

Deliver new exploration concepts at play and prospect scales.

Integrate with other specialists and disciplines to deliver an integrated subsurface description.

Carry prospects through technical stage gates and partnership decisions.

Deliver access recommendations through farm-in opportunities, lease sales and bid rounds.

Deliver prospects drilling recommendations.

The role may include leading well planning and execution of exploration or appraisal wells

Geology bachelor’s degree

Minimum of 12 years industry experience as a geologist

Ability to integrate several subsurface data types, work closely with other teams and deliver a coherent technical story and recommendations to leadership.

Experienced in 2D and 3D seismic interpretation and has working knowledge of other geophysical methods.

Ability to collaborate with other teams and maintain confidentiality of sensitive information

Strong time management and organizational skills

Diligence and accuracy

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Master or PhD degree preferred

Familiarity with Petrel

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



