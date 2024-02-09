Senior Geologist (Well Planning) - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths, to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address critical business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses.As a GSS geologist, you will have the opportunity to support well planning and operations activity across our global portfolio, on projects as diverse as new well delivery in Asia Pacific Regions, early field development offshore West Africa, modelling large-scale waterflood developments in the Caspian Sea and Middle East, and global screening and development of Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) fields. You may work on clastic, deep-water, paralic, non-marine and carbonate reservoirs, supporting our hydrocarbon and low carbon businesses in delivering new wells.You will be deployed into our Well Planning unit to bring technical expertise in geology, subsurface integration and well delivery along with skilful management of subsurface uncertainty and risk. You will deliver technical work, as well as coach and lead the technical delivery of others. You will be a key point of integration between individuals and teams in Subsurface and Wells Engineering, for assets within bp’s global oil, gas and low carbon portfolio.



Job Description:

What you will deliver

As a highly qualified individual technical contributor and technical leader, you will collaborate closely within your team, with other subsurface disciplines and the Wells engineering organisation, to deliver high quality subsurface products.

You will interpret and integrate data from core, well-logs, seismic, analogues, static and dynamic overburden and reservoir data (pressure, production etc.) and drilling data, to develop and refine the integrated structural, stratigraphic, depositional, rock property and fluid frameworks, supporting well planning and operations.

Your technical and business leadership skills will enable you to develop appropriate subsurface scenarios, to characterise and communicate subsurface uncertainties and use this knowledge to plan and deliver ‘fit for purpose’ technical products, as well as guide your team towards best practice delivery.

Your ability to powerfully communicate subsurface uncertainty to colleagues and business leaders will enable the development of appropriate risk management and mitigation plans.

You will promote bp's commitment to safe, responsible and sustained performance, and demonstrate strong individual and leadership behaviours in line with bp values.

As a geologist in bp’s geological and subsurface communities you will coach and mentor, share best practice and seek to innovate to solve technical and business problems.

What you will need to be successful



Must have educational qualifications:

A geology / geoscience degree from a recognised university

Preferred education/certifications:

Masters or PhD in geoscience from a recognised university

Minimum years of relevant experience:

Minimum 12 years’ experience as a geologist in exploration, appraisal, development or production, with significant well planning experience

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Excellent geoscience skills in subsurface interpretation and well planning, including digital toolkit skills in 3D integration

Proven track record of technical leadership and coaching within multi-disciplinary teams.

Exemplary collaboration skills with individuals, teams, and other disciplines

Robust understanding of well operations

Ability to integrate and interpret static and dynamic subsurface data and drilling data

Skilled in characterisation and communication of subsurface uncertainty and risk

A proven track-record of high performance in personal delivery

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English

Strong desire to further develop and learn new skills

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Familiarity with Petrel

Experience in pore pressure prediction and geomechanics

Subsurface specialist skills e.g., sedimentology, structural geology, geomodelling, geochemistry

Broad exploration, appraisal, development, and production geology experience

Experience of working in diverse global teams and managing partners

Familiarity with agile working practices



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Basin resource evaluation, Basin resource evaluation, CO2 utilisation and storage, Core acquisition and analysis, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Management, Depositional framework, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard Assessment, Geomechanical analysis, Integrated Well Delivery, Petroleum systems analysis, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Seismic Lithology and Fluid Prediction, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, PPFG detection, Research and development, Reservoir geomechanics, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Seismic Analysis, Seismic Interpretation {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.