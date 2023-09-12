Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Responsible for providing advanced knowledge of drilling to assist the planning and execution of drilling activities to meet the Statement of Requirements, ensuring the design and activities are consistent with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.

Production & Operations



Wells Group



Responsible for providing advanced knowledge of drilling to assist the planning and execution of drilling activities to meet the Statement of Requirements, ensuring the design and activities are consistent with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.



We are now looking for Senior Geomechanics Specialists to join us in Sunbury, UK and Houston, US.

The Senior Geomechanics Specialist role sits in the Wells Solutions team within Production and Operations. The purpose of the role is to provide world class Geomechanics support to bp’s Drilling, Completions, Well and Reservoir/Store Management activities globally. Geomechanics is a key input to achieving bp’s goals in safety, reliability, and operational efficiency from well planning, through execution and life of field operations.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide Geomechanics support to safely and efficiently define and manage the Mud Weight Window during well planning and execution. This includes modeling of wellbore stability, fracture gradient (and wellbore strengthening) for exploration, appraisal and development wells.

Effective communication of the risks and uncertainties associated with the MW window (defined by pore pressure, fracture gradient and wellbore stability) to drilling, completions and interventions teams.

To work closely with other technical specialists, engineers and earth scientists to integrate Geomechanics effectively with all aspects of well design such as casing section, fluids and cementing, managed pressure drilling and well control, completions selection and installation.

Provide Geomechanics support for safe and efficient operation of wells and reservoir during the life of a field. This includes defining the operating limits for both the individual wellbore and the reservoir/store (e.g. depletion or injection pressure limits)/

Provide input to Geomechanics data acquisition and interpretation. This includes logging measurements, drilling data, core data and life of field surveillance data.

Essential Education:

A bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Earth Sciences, or equivalent.

An advanced/graduate degree in Engineering or Earth Sciences or the ability to demonstrate that equivalent education has been gained through industry experience.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Previous experience working as a Geomechanics Specialist or closely related role.

A solid track record of delivering Wellbore Stability, Fracture Gradient and/or Reservoir Geomechanics analysis. This should include a deep understanding of the pitfalls of wellbore stability and fracture gradient modelling, the assumptions made in the different analytical solutions versus the reality on how wells are drilled. Deep understanding of strength anisotropy and best ways of modelling and mitigate this risk during drilling operations. Risks/mitigations associated with drilling through faults.

A good understanding of drilling mechanics and how wells are drilled. The role of the drilling fluid. How cuttings and cavings are generated and transported, and the significance of cavings morphology. The impact on wellbore stability of energy applied to the wellbore while drilling.

The candidate must also be familiar with PPFG, drilling and subsurface aspects of Well Planning and Execution. Familiarity with PPFG / Geomechanics measurements (Logging Measurements and Laboratory Measurements relevant to Geomechanics). Casing/shoe depth selection, Cementing and Zonal Isolation.

An understanding of well and reservoir operating limits including compaction deformation, subsidence, fault reactivation and injection limits at the wellbore and reservoir scale.

Experience of rock mechanics lab testing and use of such data in practical applications.

Desirable Criteria:

Practical application of Geomechanics to Drilling Engineering, Operations and New Well Delivery.

Wellsite Experience during drilling operations.

Experience of applying Geomechanics in reservoir and field scale modeling.

Awareness or experience of Computational Geomechanics at wellbore and or field scale.

A strong drive for personal development including understanding both technical detail and practical applications.

Comfort working across multiple time zones in an agile and flexible manner.

Good communication skills both one-to-one and working remotely.

Ability to work independently while comfortable seeking support when appropriate.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!



