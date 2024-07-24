Senior Geophysicist - Renewal

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

Western Hemisphere Exploration is looking for a Sr. Geophysicist and interpreter to support the Exploration agenda of bringing forward exploration and appraisal opportunities that make valuable contributions to bp.

You will be responsible for characterizing the subsurface, developing prospect lead inventories, maturing prospects for drilling, and supporting well execution. This role, as part of Western Hemisphere Exploration, will primarily support teams working in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The Western Hemisphere Exploration business is core to the company’s Exploration strategy to deliver advantage hydrocarbon opportunities.

Main Responsibilities

develop, describe, and deliver technical recommendations for prospects in support of the Exploration strategy.

contribute to the subsurface description of hydrocarbon prospects. This includes building and ranking prospect inventories, describing high-graded prospects and providing technical recommendation applying exploration common process, BP tools, and standard methodologies.

interact with different functions including the wells organizations, new well concepts teams, finance, and other subsurface teams.

be a key person in coordinating integration with Global Subsurface Specialists (GSS) teams and Subject Matter Experts (SME's) in support of delivering a complete subsurface description and the associated volumes and risks.

Undertake seismic interpretation to develop understanding and integrated models of the subsurface across the Exploration portfolio.

deliver clear and concise prospect descriptions outlining key data quality issues, limitations, assumptions, and uncertainty; you will support the development of lead and prospect inventories ensuring risks and resources are appropriately characterized.

ensure the best processes are applied at the appropriate level and focus on the key technical and business issues.

support post drilling well evaluations ensuring results are appropriately integrated into subsurface models and understanding, including learnings across global Exploration portfolio.

coach and mentor junior geophysicists within the team.

Essential Requirements

approximately 12 to 15 years of experience

BSc in Geology or Geophysics

good communications skills

persons with an established track record of delivery in the subsurface oil and gas industry

Gulf of Mexico exploration experience

exploration experience, in clastic basins, will be strongly considered

knowledgeable of risk and probabilistic resource-based prospect evaluation

a creative, flexible, business orientated approach, and expertise working with multiple models of the subsurface

proven track record of assimilating large, complex, and multi-dimensional datasets to produce coherent and logical geoscience understanding and conclusions

superb understanding of seismic rock property fundamentals, Direct Hydrocarbon Indicators (DHI) and Amplitude Vs. Offset (AVO) analysis

assess the quality and suitability of seismic datasets and formulate recommend courses of action

working understanding of seismic acquisition and processing is a plus

Key Partners

The role of Exploration geophysicist supports the Exploration program and reports to an integrated team leader or unit leader who is a member of the Exploration Leadership Team. The Exploration team operates in a flexible and agile model where people work on the best and highest value opportunities. Future projects could be working anywhere across the Western Hemisphere Exploration portfolio.

Why join us!

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to request any accommodation.



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

