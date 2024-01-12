Senior Geophysicist (Seismic Processing) - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) Centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address critical business challenges across bp’s hydrocarbon and low carbon businesses. Within GSS, seismic delivery plays an important part in supporting bp's subsurface activities, providing valuable technical knowledge that enables continuing success for hydrocarbon exploration and development. Additionally, seismic technology is playing an increasing part in bp's transition into alternative energy and low-carbon, with delivery of near-surface high-resolution products for offshore wind-energy site planning and CCS monitoring.As a Senior Seismic Processing Geophysicist, you will be accountable for the delivery of consistently high-quality seismic processing products, working closely with internal technology teams and external seismic processing contractors. The role will oversee deployment of latest processing technology for application on projects to resolve complex processing and imaging problems using internal proprietary technology or in collaboration with our external contractors. You will provide technical guidance and advice on seismic product quality to subsurface asset teams, ensuring that work products are fit for purpose considering technical complexity and business objectives.With the Geophysics Disciple Leader, you will lead the coaching and mentoring of junior team members in support of seismic processing project delivery. An amount of direct hands-on seismic data processing using bp’s internal applications will be required for small-scale reprocessing and analysis studies. You will work in collaboration with other members of the seismic delivery team to provide technical input with requirements for seismic survey design and new data acquisition.



What you will deliver

You will have project management responsibility for the planning and delivery of seismic processing projects as part of the broader GSS Seismic Delivery team. You will lead / supervise the technical specification of processing operations (sequence/ testing plan/QC plan) with contractors for the full spectrum of acquisition types (HR Site Survey, Land, OBS, Marine) and range of data complexities and specialties (e.g. AVO, Velocity Model Building, 4D, R&D Technical Collaboration Agreements).

You will develop and maintain cooperative relationships with key contacts both internal and external to support effective project delivery.

In your role, you would either implement or supervise internal processing projects (both data investigation and R&D deployment projects) on the full range of survey types and across the value chain.

You will provide technical leadership and specialist knowledge, offering advice and guidance to subsurface teams on seismic data quality, processing solutions and technology opportunities.

You will work alongside Supply-Chain Management to supervise the provision of the technical requirements and evaluation in the procurement of contractor processing services.

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Physics / geophysics / geoscience degree from a recognized university.

Preferred education/certifications:

Higher degree PhD/MSc on geophysics related subject.

Minimum years of relevant experience:

12 years of relevant seismic processing experience.

Must have experiences/skills (to be hired with):

In-depth knowledge of seismic processing methods for OBN and tow-streamer seismic data types including application FWI (Full Waveform Inversion) and depth imaging.

Knowledge of seismic processing work scope design and data quality assurance methods.

Proven level of project management experience.

Extensive knowledge and relationships with the seismic processing industry with evidence of external technical presentations and publications.

Awareness of latest technology developments and demand trend.

Strong written and verbal communication skills in English.

An active teammate with good presentation and people skills.

Good have experiences/skills (can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Recent hands-on seismic processing experience for various processing workflows associated with different seismic data acquisition methods (e.g., 2D-UHR, 3D, 4D, OBN, land and tow-streamer) including FWI and depth imaging.

Experience integrating seismic data into geophysical products, including but not limited to seismic attributes, well-tie analysis and inversion and AVO products.

Experience with seismic processing contracting process (tender work-scope preparation, proposal evaluation and contract award).

Knowledge of seismic survey technical design and experience in geophysical operations.

Experience with REVEAL processing toolkit is an advantage but not a requirement.

Familiarity with Agile working practices.

You will work with

You will be based in Pune, India reporting to the Geophysics Discipline Leader and working as part of a broader multi-disciplinary team in the Pune-based GSS organization.

You will be part of GSS Seismic Delivery, operating in agile work squads with projects distributed across members of the squads for seismic processing project delivery, seismic data studies and technical assurance.

TSI seismic processing geophysicists will follow existing practices and guidelines working with project collaborators including Subsurface-Asset, HSE and Supply Chain Management. You will be working closely with Subsurface Technical Specialists and Domain Experts, as well as Seismic Processing Geophysicists from other Seismic Delivery teams and external contractors.

Shift Support:

Flexible working may be required depending on project location.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Geophysics, Optimization, Presentations, Seismic Data, Seismic Processing, Written Communication



