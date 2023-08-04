Site traffic information and cookies

Senior Geoscientist

  • Location United States of America - Colorado - Denver
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Subsurface Group
  • Relocation available Relocation may be negotiable for this role
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ067286
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The Permian Development Geoscientist is a member of the Permian Development team within bpx Energy supporting a multi-rig program. The ideal candidate has a minimum of 7 years of industry experience, preferably in the Delaware Basin, including operations, development/evaluation planning, well planning, detailed mapping, petrophysics, and play assessment. Expertise should include integration of geological/geophysical/geomechanical/geochemical data to characterize play fairways and facilitate high grading of development opportunities.

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

  • Resource Progression by identifying new reservoir prospects and appraisal strategies that increase hydrocarbon reserves and production output

  • Support of surveillance data acquisition planning/execution/interpretation to include assessment of new technology and cost-efficient data acquisition to de-risk appraisal and development plans while maximizing return on investment

  • Development Planning in support of multi-rig program including subsurface attribute mapping, oil and gas portfolio high grading, well placement/target zone recommendations, and competitor well performance assessment

  • Execution of geological operations including communicating with third-party geo-steerers, mudlogging vendors, rig personnel, and drilling personnel; integration of geological and geophysical data; supporting correlation of drilling events with subsurface anomalies/features

  • Well Planning to include pre-spud assessment with geo-hazards identification and mitigation, offset drilling events correlation, subsurface anomaly flagging, target window protocol, survey frequency protocol, data acquisition program, and tool failure protocol

  • Assessment of drilling and completions performance by integrating geological, geophysical, geochemical, and geomechanical characterization to understand performance drivers and ensure repeatability of successful results.

  • Close collaboration with multiple other disciplines (Subsurface Technology, Land, Reservoir, Drilling, Completions, Regulatory, Facilities, Finance, Legal, etc.) for planning and delivery of program in compliance with business rules.

  • Clear communication of key findings and recommendations

Essential Education & Experience:

  • Master of Science in Geology or related field

  • Personal commitment to health, safety, environment, laws, regulations, and ethics and compliance principles

  • Minimum of 7 years industry experience in unconventional reservoirs

  • Advanced mapping skills/interpretation, play assessment, evaluation planning, petrophysics interpretation, exploration, data analytics, project management, operational execution

  • Demonstrated ability to understand and analyze complex issues, make data-based decisions, and using analytics where possible, to identify alternatives and select an appropriate course of action to achieve desired outcome

  • Operations and/or geosteering experience preferable

  • Familiarity with reservoir, drilling, and completions engineering

  • Demonstrated use of IMPACT principles:

    • I - Innovation: Learns from new ideas and applies solutions to add value.

    • M - Motivated: Overcomes obstacles with an intense desire to succeed.

    • P - Performance Driven: Makes value-based decisions involving measured risk to deliver business objectives.

    • A - Accountable: Takes responsibility and ownership of business performance.

    • C - Collaborative: Shares knowledge and works together for the good of BPX.

    • T - Trustworthy: Keeps commitments, listens to others and authentically supports change necessary to achieve our Path to Premier.

  • Strong business acumen and data-based decision making

  • Demonstrated ability to achieve high performance goals and meet deadlines in fast paced environment

  • Forward-looking thinker who actively seeks opportunities and solutions

  • Expertise with geoscience interpretation software (DSG preferred)

  • Experience with geo-steering software (StarSteer preferred)

Desirable Criteria:

  • Permian Basin experience preferred by not required

  • Training or hands-on experience in data visualization software (Power BI preferred)

  • Training of hands-on experience with database web applications (Enverus preferred)

  • Training or hands-on experience in data analytics

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $150,000-$200,000 

 
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.  


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Basin resource evaluation, Basin resource evaluation, CO2 utilisation and storage, Core acquisition and analysis, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Management, Depositional framework, Dynamic reservoir description, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard assessment, Geomechanical analysis, Petroleum systems analysis, PPFG detection, Research and development, Reservoir geomechanics, Reservoir quality, Resource and storage estimation, Seismic Analysis, Seismic Interpretation, Seismic lithology and fluid prediction, Seismic stratigraphic interpretation, Seismic structural interpretation {+ 8 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

