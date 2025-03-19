Senior Geoscientist

Entity:Production & Operations
Subsurface Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Role Synopsis:
The Eagle Ford Development Geoscientist is a member of the Eagle Ford Development team within bpx Energy supporting a multi-rig program. The ideal candidate has a minimum of 7 years of industry experience, preferably in the Eagle Ford, including operations, development/evaluation planning, well planning, detailed mapping, petrophysics, and play assessment. Expertise should include integration of geological/geophysical/geomechanical/geochemical data to characterize play fairways and facilitate high grading of development opportunities.
Key Accountabilities:
Resource Progression by identifying optimization opportunities and appraisal strategies that increase hydrocarbon reserves and production output
Support of surveillance data acquisition planning/execution/interpretation to include assessment of new technology and cost-efficient data acquisition to de-risk appraisal and development plans while maximizing return on investment
Development Planning in support of multi-rig program including subsurface attribute mapping, oil and gas portfolio high grading, well placement/target zone recommendations, and competitor well performance assessment
Execution of geological operations including communicating with third-party geo-steerers, mudlogging vendors, rig personnel, and drilling personnel; integration of geological and geophysical data; supporting correlation of drilling events with subsurface anomalies/features
Well Planning to include pre-spud assessment with geo-hazards identification and mitigation, offset drilling events correlation, subsurface anomaly flagging, target window protocol, survey frequency protocol, data acquisition program, and tool failure protocol
Assessment of drilling and completions performance by integrating geological, geophysical, geochemical, and geomechanical characterization to understand performance drivers and ensure repeatability of successful results.
Close collaboration with multiple other disciplines (Subsurface Technology, Land, Reservoir, Drilling, Completions, Regulatory, Facilities, Finance, Legal, etc.) for planning and delivery of program in compliance with business rules.
Clear communication of key findings and recommendations
Essential Education
Master of Science in Geology or related field
Essential Experience:
Personal commitment to health, safety, environment, laws, regulations, and ethics and compliance principles
Minimum of 7 years industry experience in unconventional reservoirs
Advanced mapping skills/interpretation, play assessment, evaluation planning, petrophysics interpretation, exploration, data analytics, project management, operational execution
Demonstrated ability to understand and analyze complex issues, make data-based decisions, and using analytics where possible, to identify alternatives and select an appropriate course of action to achieve desired outcome
Operations and/or geosteering experience preferable
Familiarity with reservoir, drilling, and completions engineering
Demonstrated use of IMPACT principles:
I - Innovation: Learns from new ideas and applies solutions to add value.
M - Motivated: Overcomes obstacles with an intense desire to succeed.
P - Performance Driven: Makes value-based decisions involving measured risk to deliver business objectives.
A - Accountable: Takes responsibility and ownership of business performance.
C - Collaborative: Shares knowledge and works together for the good of BPX.
T - Trustworthy: Keeps commitments, listens to others and authentically supports change necessary to achieve our Path to Premier.
Strong business acumen and data-based decision making
Demonstrated ability to achieve high performance goals and meet deadlines in fast paced environment
Forward-looking thinker who actively seeks opportunities and solutions
Expertise with geoscience interpretation software (Petrel preferred)
Experience with geo-steering software (StarSteer preferred)
Desirable Criteria:
Eagle Ford experience preferred by not required
Training or hands-on experience in data visualization software (Power BI preferred)
Training of hands-on experience with database web applications (Enverus preferred)
Training or hands-on experience in data analytics
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $161,000-$200,000.
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Basin resource evaluation, Basin resource evaluation, CO2 utilisation and storage, Core acquisition and analysis, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Management, Depositional framework, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard Assessment, Geomechanical analysis, Integrated Well Delivery, Petroleum Systems Analysis, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Seismic Lithology and Fluid Prediction, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, PPFG detection, Research and development, Reservoir geomechanics, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Seismic Analysis, Seismic Interpretation {+ 8 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.