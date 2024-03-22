Senior Geoscientist – Technology Research

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

The Advanced Energy Solutions (AES) team within Applied Sciences has been established to drive bp’s research, development, and deployment and innovation agendas in the areas of electrification, energy management and energy systems integration. The team’s purpose, in service of bp’s growth engine businesses, is to position bp to win in these areas by ensuring that bp builds the right key capabilities and places the right technology bets. The team is therefore responsible for leading the effort of combining new and emerging energy technologies and business models to a pre-scale stage.

The AES Technology Research team holds the long-term roadmap for AES. The team looks broadly at energy technology trends, evaluates emerging technologies, identifies, and builds partnerships with technology providers, developing concepts to integrate new technologies into energy systems which create value for bp. A key priority for the role will be developing insight and technology related to the subsurface for Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES). LDES is vital to achieving decarbonisation with variable renewables, firming power supply when variability and intermittency limit renewable power generation from wind and solar.

The opportunity:

We are delighted to present this opportunity to be Senior Geoscientist with the Technology Research team in Advanced Energy Solutions. The role holder will be responsible for leading subsurface R&D related to subsurface energy storage concepts. The role holder will be addressing deep technical questions on the efficiency and potential subsurface and wells risks, progressing bp’s capability to pilot and deploy energy storage solutions in porous media with confidence.

The role:

The role will be significantly outward looking and involve external collaborations with academia, research institutes and other technology partners to bring insight into emerging energy technology into bp.

The role holder will be a scientist or engineer with significant R&D experience in subsurface. A strong candidate for this role will have a strong background in geosciences with practical experience from the energy industry. The role holder will need to be able to work collaboratively with experts in adjacent disciplines outside of geosciences to progress research programmes. A working knowledge of energy storage technologies is highly desirable.

Accountabilities will include:

Perform in-depth evaluation of geological suitability for subsurface energy storage purposes to develop maps of potential asset targets.

Lead research programmes both internally and with external technology leaders including academia, research institutes and start-ups.

Direct contribution to experimental design and data analysis.

Support others in bp e.g., I&E Engineering and G&LCE to develop concepts and proposals for technology piloting.

Support agile squads to assess opportunities and build proposals.

Support the safe delivery of projects, including driving continuous improvement of HSSE standards and procedures (especially with laboratory and field operations).

Work collaboratively to identify and prioritise energy integration opportunities. Pro-actively initiate and progress Technology / R&D projects to realise value via technology development & testing, scale-up and commercialisation.

Lead and support innovation and consultancy programmes and projects, internally and externally, to generate key insights and steer strategic direction.

Communication of knowledge and insights to peers, senior management and collaborators.

About you:

Industry experience related to the role of subsurface in energy production, storage and/or distribution ideally with research experience in combination with commercial project experience.

Experience of rock mechanics, salt caverns, reservoir fluid flow/ heat transfer modelling, along with understanding of basic scientific and engineering calculations and design, will be desirable.

Experience in seismic interpretation, log correlation, and salt geology will be desirable.

Working knowledge of and/or experience in geothermal, subsurface energy storage, and related areas will be highly beneficial, along with the ability to couple operational insight with nimble thinking/ research mindset.

Self-driven, possess excellent interpersonal skills, communicate well within and between teams and other disciplines and be able to work to tight deadlines.

Demonstrate the ability to work independently and as part of a diverse team, lead and manage delivery by prioritising responsibilities and showing flexibility in response to change.

Safety advocate, confident to speak up to challenge mistakes or misconceptions and effectively leads activity based on strategic and direct value to bp.

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.