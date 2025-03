Job summary

The Senior Geospatial Technology Engineer will have expertise in technology, data, analytics, engineering and science solutions and projects in respect to location. They will join a squad as part of the wider Geospatial team within Oil and Gas Technology, gaining exposure to pioneering technologies and their real-world applications. The Senior Geospatial Technology Engineer will interface closely with other Geospatial SMEs, Digital Product, and business partners to deploy and develop Geospatial technology, data & analytical solutions to meet business challenges across a wide range of domains including Production, Projects, Subsurface & Wells, Crisis, Renewables, and Refining.

Develop innovative solutions and procedures and promote standard methodology to improve efficiency and quality within the geospatial team and across products.

Geospatial Technology: experience in the use and deployment of geospatial technology including configuration and connectivity (eg. Cameras, Handhelds, AR/VR equipment, sensors, GPS, drone)

experience in the use and deployment of geospatial technology including configuration and connectivity (eg. Cameras, Handhelds, AR/VR equipment, sensors, GPS, drone) Geospatial Data Management: use of spatial databases, spatial access methods, coordinate reference systems, representation of spatial objects, image processing, query processing, spatial data infrastructures, data manipulation, data security!

use of spatial databases, spatial access methods, coordinate reference systems, representation of spatial objects, image processing, query processing, spatial data infrastructures, data manipulation, data security! Geospatial Analysis: Query operations and languages, earth geometry and geodesy, analytical operations, analysis of surfaces, spatial statistics, geo-statistics, spatial regression and econometrics, data mining, network analysis, optimization, and location allocation modeling

Query operations and languages, earth geometry and geodesy, analytical operations, analysis of surfaces, spatial statistics, geo-statistics, spatial regression and econometrics, data mining, network analysis, optimization, and location allocation modeling Spatial Data Visualization: including data considerations, principles of map design, graphic representation techniques, map production, development of web-based maps, applications, and dashboards.

including data considerations, principles of map design, graphic representation techniques, map production, development of web-based maps, applications, and dashboards. Reality collection: experience and knowledge of reality capture data formats, 3D models, QC workflows, loading techniques, and data integration for visualization and analysis. Ability to import, export and manipulate data between Geospatial systems and other applications, applying tools such as FME and Databricks. Expertise in one or more data-related technologies/languages (e.g. Python, R, Java Script, etc.).

experience and knowledge of reality capture data formats, 3D models, QC workflows, loading techniques, and data integration for visualization and analysis. Ability to import, export and manipulate data between Geospatial systems and other applications, applying tools such as FME and Databricks. Expertise in one or more data-related technologies/languages (e.g. Python, R, Java Script, etc.). Expertise in the ArcGIS Desktop and Enterprise suite of tools (ArcGIS Pro, Server, Portal and associated API’s)

Crafting innovative solutions to improve process, workflow, standard methodology, and service delivery. Challenging conventional thinking, problem solving and innovating. Actively seeking to apply data science techniques; automation and machine learning, including the use of analytical and visualization tools to translate data and interpreted results into actionable insights and value.

Citizenship: engage in honest conversations and encourage team members to ask questions and actively listen to concerns; are inclusive & collect diverse set of opinions and ideas, seeking out the silent voice; Use your own skills & experience to upskill others. Understand how your work with data impacts bp with respect to safety, financials, or other high value impacts. Identify continuous improvement opportunities to create safer operations, reduce cost, or other opportunities with data. Autonomy in problem identification and problem breakdown: end-to-end project ownership: Independently identify problems to be solved in team / sub-area because of in-depth technical and business understanding; can concretize vague, sophisticated and broad problems and break them down into actionable sub-problems and tasks; help line up and concretize projects for more junior team members

Customer Management: Proactively contact to collaborators to identify project needs and suggest solutions.

Change Management: Recognize and effectively build, communicate, and handle the business case for change – the costs and the benefits, building energy around the change. You use change as an opportunity to advance business objectives.

Communication Skills: Optimally communicate orally and in writing to a technical and non-technical audience.

Business impact: Have business impact on one or multiple KPIs of your team / sub-area; you are seen as a thought partner to the business.

Experience – 8+ years in a similar role

Bachelors / Master’s degree, GIS, Geospatial, Geospatial Survey, Geographic Science, Computer Science, and other related fields, or related bachelor’s degree with some proven experience

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



