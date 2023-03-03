Senior Geotechnical Engineer

Job summary

This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.



Responsible for providing specialist Geotechnical engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying advanced engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

About the Role:



Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.

This is a unique opportunity to join bp’s integrated geoscience team within our new Offshore Wind Engineering Team. We are seeking an experienced and enthusiastic geotechnical engineer to join our team at a senior level. The role encompasses the geotechnical aspects of the design, construction, and installation of foundations for Wind Turbine Generators (WTG) and associated infrastructure (substations, cables) in support of bp’s low carbon energy projects and operations.



Key Accountabilities:

Provide geotechnical engineering expertise across bp’s offshore wind portfolio from bid through development to operations.

Work within an integrated geoscience team to build fit-for-purpose ground models for wind farm engineering.

Utilise ground models to ensure robust foundation concept selection, design, installation and operation for fixed and floating facilities, minimizing LCoE

Quantify and present risks to relevant stakeholders to ensure they are understood, controlled and continuously reduced across the business.

Ensure safe and cost-efficient design and integrity management throughout asset life in accordance with bp and industry technical practices and standards.

Maintaining relationships with third party suppliers, contractors, and other partners.

Actively contribute to technology development and to the wider geotechnical engineering community of practice to share knowledge and findings.

Degree, preferably Masters, in civil/geotechnical engineering.

Fundamental understanding of soil and rock constitutive behaviour.

Proven experience in Offshore Wind ground engineering, and proficient to design, manage, check, approve, authorise and take ownership for a wide range of ground engineering services, and foundation types (e.g. Monopiles, suction caissons, driven piles, drilled and grouted piles, shallow foundations)

Proven experience in planning and implementation of site investigations, characterisation and ground model development by means of standard and advanced methods for sampling and testing of soils and rocks, assimilation and integration of data with geological and geophysical information, and development of geotechnical basis of design.

Excellent knowledge of industry codes and standards.

Excellent interpersonal skills both oral and written.

Proven experience of working in multi-disciplinary teams and major projects with minimal technical supervision.

Reports to Senior Manager Site Assessment and Ground Engineering

Engage regularly with Head of Wind Farm Design and LCoE and VP Offshore Wind Engineering

Works closely with associated OFW engineering teams (Technical Project Management, Technology and Methodology, Turbines, Foundations, Transmission, Floating Wind, Construction, Ports and T&I, Operations)

Works closely with related geo-teams in other parts of the bp group.

Partners with survey, consenting and procurement teams

Works with team members in site assessment, wind resource, metocean, value engineering to optimise LCoE

Works with foundation design and installation teams to ensure reliable ground engineering design through the full project lifecycle

Engages with O&M teams engaged in whole-life structural health monitoring of foundations

