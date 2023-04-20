Senior Geotechnical Engineer - Hydrogen

Job summary

Join us in the energy transition and be part of a world class team striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable low carbon energy. The Senior Geotechnical Engineer will join bp’s Civil and Structural engineering team, in the Geotechnical discipline. We are seeking Chartered Engineers with expertise in onshore geotechnical engineering to initially work on low carbon projects, including hydrogen projects to support bp in achieving its net zero ambition.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

• Providing geotechnical engineering expertise across bp’s portfolio of Hydrogen projects. This would include supervising the planning, selection and design of foundation concepts, geohazard assessment and mitigation, soil-structure interaction, site investigations, and the development of integrated ground models.

• Supporting conceptual development studies and site selection activities.

• Ensuring safe and cost-efficient design throughout asset life.

• Ensuring designs are in accordance with bp and industry technical practices and standards.

• Quantifying and presenting risks to relevant stakeholders to ensure they are understood, controlled and continuously reduced across the business.

• Maintaining relationships with third party suppliers, contractors, and other partners.

• Adhering to bp’s code of conduct, ethics and compliance rules, and values & behaviours.

• Actively contributing to the geotechnical engineering community of practice to share knowledge and findings.

• Participating in mentoring and coaching by actively sharing expertise and experience with team members.





ABOUT YOU:

• Minimum 10 years’ of experience with a Degree, preferably Masters or higher, in civil/geotechnical engineering.

• Appropriate professional accreditation (e.g. Chartered Civil Engineer, C. Eng., or Professional Engineer, P.E. or P.Eng., status).

• Proven post-chartership experience in ground engineering, and proficient to design, manage, check, approve, authorise and take ownership for a wide range of ground engineering services, ideally within the energy sector.

• Excellent knowledge of industry codes and standards.

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills both oral and written.

• Proven experience in:

o Planning and implementation of site investigations, characterisation and ground model development by means of standard and advanced methods for sampling and testing of soils and rocks, assimilation and integration of data with geological and geophysical information, and development of geotechnical basis of design.

o Planning and design of geotechnical works and foundations for large-scale onshore and nearshore projects (e.g. major foundations, earthworks, ground improvement and slope stabilization).

o Planning and design of water retention structures (e.g. earth dams) and water treatment facilities.

• Desired experience in:

o Planning and design of ground and surface water management engineering activities.

o Onshore and nearshore pipeline routing and engineering (i.e. pipe-soil-interaction analysis), including trenched and trenchless crossings for landfalls.

o Application of geophysical, geological, earth observation and satellite monitoring techniques for site characterisation, geohazards and risk assessment.

o Onshore and nearshore pile design and driving analysis.

o Experience in the use of numerical methods for engineering design applications including development of input parameters for constitutive modelling of geo-materials.

o Rock mechanics and rockfill characterisation.

o Hydrology and water balance analysis.

o Expertise in unsaturated soil mechanics.

o Green and blue hydrogen production processes including underground, surface storage, transportation requirements and design concepts.



The successful candidate will work in a bp global office location supporting gas and low carbon projects.







