Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Engineering Group



This is an outstanding opportunity to join bp’s integrated geoscience team within our Offshore Wind Engineering Team. The role encompasses the geotechnical aspects of the design, construction, and installation of foundations for Wind Turbine Generators (WTG) and associated infrastructure (substations, cables) in support of bp’s low carbon energy projects and operations.



Join our Offshore Wind Engineering Team and advance your career as a

Senior Geotechnical Engineer, Offshore Wind

Provide geotechnical engineering expertise across bp’s offshore wind portfolio from bid through development to operations.

Work within an integrated geoscience team to build fit-for-purpose ground models for wind farm engineering.

Utilise ground models to ensure robust foundation concept selection, design, installation and operation for fixed and floating facilities, minimizing LCoE.

Quantify and present risks to relevant customers to ensure they are understood, controlled and continuously reduced across the business.

Ensure safe and cost-efficient design and integrity management throughout asset life in accordance with bp and industry technical practices and standards.

Maintain relationships with third party suppliers, contractors, and other partners.

Actively contribute to technology development and to the wider geotechnical engineering community of practice to share knowledge and findings.

Civil/geotechnical engineering degree.

Fundamental understanding of soil and rock constitutive behaviour.

Proven experience in Offshore Wind ground engineering, and proficient to design, manage, check, approve, authorise and take ownership for a wide range of ground engineering services, and foundation types (e.g. Monopiles, suction caissons, driven piles, drilled and grouted piles, shallow foundations).

Proven experience in planning and implementation of site investigations, characterisation and ground model development by means of standard and advanced methods for sampling and testing of soils and rocks, assimilation and integration of data with geological and geophysical information, and development of geotechnical basis of design.

Excellent knowledge of industry codes and standards.

Excellent interpersonal skills both oral and written.

Proven experience of working in multi-disciplinary teams and major projects with minimal technical supervision.

bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment.

Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, various special benefits).

International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others.

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.