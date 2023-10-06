Entity:Gas & Low Carbon Energy
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
This is an outstanding opportunity to join bp’s integrated geoscience team within our Offshore Wind Engineering Team. The role encompasses the geotechnical aspects of the design, construction, and installation of foundations for Wind Turbine Generators (WTG) and associated infrastructure (substations, cables) in support of bp’s low carbon energy projects and operations.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Offshore Wind Engineering Team and advance your career as a
Senior Geotechnical Engineer, Offshore Wind
This is an outstanding opportunity to join bp’s integrated geoscience team within our Offshore Wind Engineering Team. The role encompasses the geotechnical aspects of the design, construction, and installation of foundations for Wind Turbine Generators (WTG) and associated infrastructure (substations, cables) in support of bp’s low carbon energy projects and operations.
In this role You will:
What You will need to be successful:
What we offer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload Prioritization
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.