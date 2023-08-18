Senior Geotechnical Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid. Responsible for providing specialist Geotechnical engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other subject areas, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying advanced engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, and drive coordinated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.Responsible for providing specialist Geotechnical engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other subject areas, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying advanced engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, and drive coordinated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

About the Role:

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.



This is a unique opportunity to join bp’s coordinated geoscience team within our new Offshore Wind Engineering Team. We are seeking an experienced and enthusiastic geotechnical engineer to join our team at a senior level. The role encompasses the geotechnical aspects of the design, construction, and installation of foundations for Wind Turbine Generators (WTG) and associated infrastructure (substations, cables) in support of bp’s low carbon energy projects and operations.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide geotechnical engineering expertise across bp’s offshore wind portfolio from bid through development to operations.

Work within an integrated geoscience team to build fit-for-purpose ground models for wind farm engineering.

Utilise ground models to ensure robust foundation concept selection, design, installation and operation for fixed and floating facilities, minimizing LCoE

Quantify and present risks to relevant stakeholders to ensure they are understood, controlled and continuously reduced across the business.

Ensure safe and cost-efficient design and integrity management throughout asset life in accordance with bp and industry technical practices and standards.

Maintaining relationships with third party suppliers, contractors, and other partners.

Actively contribute to technology development and to the wider geotechnical engineering community of practice to share knowledge and findings.

What you will need to be successful:

Degree, preferably Masters, in civil/geotechnical engineering.

Fundamental understanding of soil and rock constitutive behaviour.

Proven experience in Offshore Wind ground engineering, and proficient to design, manage, check, approve, authorise and take ownership for a wide range of ground engineering services, and foundation types (e.g. Monopiles, suction caissons, driven piles, drilled and grouted piles, shallow foundations)

Proven experience in planning and implementation of site investigations, characterisation and ground model development by means of standard and advanced methods for sampling and testing of soils and rocks, assimilation and integration of data with geological and geophysical information, and development of geotechnical basis of design.

Excellent knowledge of industry codes and standards.

Excellent interpersonal skills both oral and written.

Proven experience of working in multi-disciplinary teams and major projects with minimal technical supervision.

You will work with:

Reports to Senior Manager Site Assessment and Ground Engineering

Engage regularly with Head of Wind Farm Design and LCoE and VP Offshore Wind Engineering

Works closely with associated OFW engineering teams (Technical Project Management, Technology and Methodology, Turbines, Foundations, Transmission, Floating Wind, Construction, Ports and T&I, Operations)

Works closely with related geo-teams in other parts of the bp group.

Partners with survey, consenting and procurement teams

Works with team members in site assessment, wind resource, metocean, value engineering to optimise LCoE

Works with foundation design and installation teams to ensure reliable ground engineering design through the full project lifecycle

Engages with O&M teams engaged in whole-life structural health monitoring of foundations

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!











Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.