This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for providing Geotechnical engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying advanced engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing Geotechnical engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying advanced engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable and affordable energy. A career in productions & operations is an opportunity to help craft the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll build a more efficient business that makes the best use of all its resources as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering progressive projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the operational heart of bp.

Are you ready to take your career to new heights?

About the role

Join bp's Civil and Structural engineering team! The Senior Geotechnical Engineer will primarily focus on the geotechnical aspects of offshore oil and gas field developments and operations, including: geotechnical site characterization, foundation design and installation, in-service foundation assessment and risk characterization, all in support of bp’s resilient hydrocarbon projects and operations. This role will also support bp’s growing agenda in renewable energy, including offshore wind, CCUS, and hydrogen projects development activities.

In this role, you will be the domain authority who will support the development of oil & gas and low carbon offshore projects to help bp achieve its net zero ambition. As a leader, you will share knowledge and key findings to the geotechnical engineering community and mentor/coach team members.

You will be accountable for:

Provide and advise on the following aspects of offshore foundations: Prioritisation and management of geotechnical site investigations. Development of coordinated ground models using geophysical and geotechnical site investigation data. Identification of geohazard and geotechnical risks such as boulders, rocks, seismic considerations, liquefiable soils, slope stability, mud volcanoes, or other challenging ground conditions. Choice of offshore wind foundation concept: monopiles, jacket foundations (driven piles, vibratory piles, bucket foundations), Gravity Base Structures, or other innovative concepts, with due consideration of technical feasibility, ease of construction, transportation to site, installation challenges, risks, and life-of-field cost. Design and analysis of offshore foundations including driven piles, jetted piles, suction anchors, shallow foundations, jack-up spudcan performance. Soil-structure interaction for input into pipeline and riser design. Compliance with bp and industry practices and standards.

Support conceptual development studies and site selection activities.

Provide guidance to technology development initiatives.

Ensure safe and cost-efficient design and integrity management throughout asset life.

Quantifying and communicating risks to projects

Managing relationships with third party suppliers, contractors, and other partners.

About you

You will have a degree in civil/geotechnical engineering with professional accreditation (Chartered or P.E. status). Experience matters. Significant experience in design, construction and installation of foundations for offshore structures is vital to the role.

The successful candidate will have strong communication skills (both verbally & written). We are looking for someone who can work in multi-disciplinary teams with minimal technical supervision and can use technical skills to think strategically and to provide powerful insights.

It's important that you have deep geotechnical engineering expertise, experience and knowledge of:

Soil sampling and in-situ testing tools for clays and sands.

Laboratory tests and how they are used in design methods and constitutive models.

Integration of geophysical and geotechnical data to develop ground models.

Designing driven piles for axial and lateral loads for ALS, ULS, and FLS limit states and experience in pile driving analyses.

Floating systems anchors design such as suction anchors, driven piles, and other types of anchors.

Subsea foundations design such as mudmats, jetted piles, hybrid foundations, and suction piles.

Soils structure interaction for modeling steel catenary riser touch-down area and top-tensioned riser fatigue analyses.

Soil-structure interaction for the design of pipelines and flowlines for on-bottom stability, walking, and buckling.

Well drilling support activities: spudcan penetration analyses, design of jetted conductors.

Use of numerical methods and finite element analyses.

Earthquake engineering (e.g., site response analysis, liquefaction).

Industry codes and standards.

It's desirable to have:

Awareness of structural aspects of foundation design.

Experience in design of rock socketed piles and GBS foundations.

Experience with machine learning techniques to develop synthetic ground models (e.g. CPT profiles).

Experience with software such as OPILE, GRLWEAP.

Experience in onshore and near shore oil & gas industry with activities for plants, ports and terminals.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options (60/40), a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.