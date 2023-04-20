Job summary

Responsible for providing advice, support and coaching regarding HS&E related matters based on advanced technical expertise, identifying hazards that occur in day-to-day operations, conducting self-verification activities to ensure conformance with HS&E requirements, and providing coaching and verification that HS&E systems and processes are understood, implemented and sustained.

Part of the bp Shipping (bpS) HSE team and reporting to the bp Shipping HSE Senior manager the Senior HSE Advisor will support bp Shipping in it’s delivery of HSE excellence across the business.



This varied role will support multiple teams across the business at an exciting time in bpS. The maritime industry, and bp Shipping, are playing a vital role in the energy transition; working to decarbonise shipping whilst adapting vessels and their technology transport future fuels. The role will work between Sunbury and Canary Wharf as needed.



Key Accountabilities

Drives safety culture improvement fostering a culture of care

Establish & implement the human perfomance agenda in bpS

Work closely with the T&S risk and goverance team on delivery of the risk management framework, particularly as it relates to new energy vectors, emerging risks and risk performance reviews

Act as the focal point for driving risk in bpS

Lead on HSE related self verification

Support the business and HSE&C Investigation and Learning team as need in follow up of incidents and implementing learnings.

Required to fulfil a role in the bpS Incident Management Team (IMT) or Business Support Team (BST).

Experience in a HSE lead role in a high hazard industry or maritime setting

Ability to influence across disciplines at all levels of the organisation

Excellent communication skills both oral and written

A proven self starter with an inquisitive and thoughtful approach to supporting business risk management.

Have completed or have in progress bp’s Human Performance pathway or similar human performance qualification

Knowledge of management systems compliant with any of the following: ISO 18001, ISO 14001, ISO 9001 and ISM Code

Knowledge of a risk based approach aligned to bp’s Operating Management System (OMS) relating to process safety, contractor management, road transportation safety, self verification & health risk management

Degree in safety, science, engineering or relating disciplineNEBOSH Diploma or equivalent or working towardsChartered Safety Professional or in progress

