Senior HSE Advisor - Perth

Job summary

BP has a clear ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner by reimagining energy. Our goal is to deliver the future of mobility, energy, and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms. With safety being our core value,



We have a network of over 400 company owned company operated retail sites across ANZ with a strategy to be the destination of choice for fuel and convenience for our customers.



We have a new opportunity available for a Senior Health & Safety Advisor to join our successful ANZ Health & Safety team based out of Perth, Western Australia. You will partner with the business to drive a strong safety culture to deliver safe, reliable, and compliant operations, predominantly in our retail network.



The opportunity:

Actively respond to OHS incidents and requests from the ANZ business

Support bp’s safety culture through mentoring, leading and/or participating in risk assessments, inspections, observations, self-verification checks, incident investigations and near miss reporting

Proactively engage leaders to address gaps in HSE performance and development of improvement solutions and programs

Influence operational leaders to drive a strong safety culture on site

Upward interface and External stakeholder management

Support incident management teams and crisis as required

Ongoing development, review, and implementation of HSE systems and risk management strategies

Tertiary qualification in Occupational Health & Safety or similar subject area

Strong communication skills, ability to collaborate closely with different teams to build a sustainable safety culture. Ability to tailor a message for different stakeholders.

Ability to work within tight time frames and prioritize workload

Deep retail experience and/or experience in a distributed national business environment.

Proven experience in creating, managing, and optimizing systems across a distributed national business

Hands on experience in coaching and supporting operations, maintenance, and contractor personnel

Proven experience in relationship management, including partnering with and influencing internal stakeholders, both in person and virtually

Strong analytical skills and the ability to interpret data

Experience working in a virtual team environment

Familiar with the agile framework and ways of working is advantageous

You need to hold a full Driver’s license to be eligible for this role and be willing to go through a safety training as it requires site visits using a company car.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Generous salary package including annual bonus program

12% superannuation

Share options, and fuel discounts

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

Career development and mentoring programs

Collaborative team with a safety-first approach

To be successful in this role you will have proven health and safety experience and solid understanding of HSE legislation, coupled with a safety-first approach and strong interpersonal skills. You will thrive if you are a self-starter who enjoys a fast-paced environment and working in a virtual team.BP Australia acknowledges Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as Australia’s First people. We are committed to achieving a diverse workforce and strongly encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people for this role and all other current vacancies.