Senior HSE Advisor - Perth

  • Location Australia - Western Australia - Perth
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category HSSE Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142265BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

BP has a clear ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner by reimagining energy. Our goal is to deliver the future of mobility, energy, and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms. With safety being our core value,

We have a network of over 400 company owned company operated retail sites across ANZ with a strategy to be the destination of choice for fuel and convenience for our customers.

We have a new opportunity available for a Senior Health & Safety Advisor to join our successful ANZ Health & Safety team based out of Perth, Western Australia. You will partner with the business to drive a strong safety culture to deliver safe, reliable, and compliant operations, predominantly in our retail network.

The opportunity:

  • Actively respond to OHS incidents and requests from the ANZ business
  • Support bp’s safety culture through mentoring, leading and/or participating in risk assessments, inspections, observations, self-verification checks, incident investigations and near miss reporting
  • Proactively engage leaders to address gaps in HSE performance and development of improvement solutions and programs
  • Influence operational leaders to drive a strong safety culture on site
  • Upward interface and External stakeholder management
  • Support incident management teams and crisis as required
  • Ongoing development, review, and implementation of HSE systems and risk management strategies
What you’ll bring:
To be successful in this role you will have proven health and safety experience and solid understanding of HSE legislation, coupled with a safety-first approach and strong interpersonal skills. You will thrive if you are a self-starter who enjoys a fast-paced environment and working in a virtual team.

Other essential skills and attributes include:
  • Tertiary qualification in Occupational Health & Safety or similar subject area
  • Strong communication skills, ability to collaborate closely with different teams to build a sustainable safety culture. Ability to tailor a message for different stakeholders.
  • Ability to work within tight time frames and prioritize workload
  • Deep retail experience and/or experience in a distributed national business environment.
  • Proven experience in creating, managing, and optimizing systems across a distributed national business
  • Hands on experience in coaching and supporting operations, maintenance, and contractor personnel
  • Proven experience in relationship management, including partnering with and influencing internal stakeholders, both in person and virtually
  • Strong analytical skills and the ability to interpret data
  • Experience working in a virtual team environment
  • Familiar with the agile framework and ways of working is advantageous
  • You need to hold a full Driver’s license to be eligible for this role and be willing to go through a safety training as it requires site visits using a company car.
What’s in it for you?
  • Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements
  • Generous salary package including annual bonus program
  • 12% superannuation
  • Share options, and fuel discounts
  • Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture
  • Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave
  • Career development and mentoring programs
  • Collaborative team with a safety-first approach
BP Australia acknowledges Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as Australia’s First people. We are committed to achieving a diverse workforce and strongly encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people for this role and all other current vacancies.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

