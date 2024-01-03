Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Trading & Shipping



HSSE Group



Responsible for providing technical advice, support and coaching regarding Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) related matters based on operational expertise. Identifying hazards that occur in day-to-day operations by conducting self-verification activities to ensure conformance with HSE requirements and providing coaching and verification that HSE exposure risks are quantified understood and mitigated by systems & processes which are implemented and sustained.



Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The Senior HSE Advisor reports to the HSE Senior Manager (US). The role will provide HSE support, advice and guidance to the global Trading & Shipping (T&S) business with a strong focus on the risks and mitigations associated with the oil and gas industry as well as the ever expanding low carbon energy sector with associated new business development growth areas and new technologies to achieve bp's net zero ambition.

The role requires knowledge of hydrocarbon processing, logistics and storage including operational project management, site risk identification, assessment (including health, safety, process safety, and environmental) and mitigation technique. The successful candidate will have the ability to speak up and will understand risks related to T&S.

This role will require collaboration on multiple fronts, in multiple countries and businesses across T&S, as well as the wider bp group. The Sr. HSE Advisor will use key relationships with commercial teams, HSE and engineering subject matter professionals, Safety & Operational Risk Assurance (S&ORA), Security, Ethics and Compliance (E&C), and Legal.

Develop and implement appropriate strategies to ensure compliance with HSE standards, practices, and procedures. Provide relevant HSE expertise and advice in the interpretation of HSE requirements that apply to T&S.

Monitor workforce understanding and observance of HSE requirements, local procedures, and practices.

Develop & maintain networks for sharing standard methodology and research with other HSE professionals and support groups (internal and external).

Provide HSE functional assurance for new counterparties, deals, activities, operations, and project risks to the business (inc. low carbon agenda, new fuels, and renewables).

Lead or participate in assessments and vetting of potential commercial opportunities and third-party facilities to ensure HSE and operational risks are identified, reviewed, and mitigated.

Provide a strong focus on the risks and mitigations associated with T&S Non-Operated Joint Ventures (NOJV’s), third-party facilities, storage, pipelines, trucking and rail as well as bp’s forward low carbon agenda and strategy. Track risks and ensure conformance with procedures.

Provide advice and recommendations to the HSE Senior Manager (US) on the approval status, suitability, and exposure risk profiles of third-party facilities for bp commercial use. Advise on the effectiveness of mitigating measures implemented by third-party facilities to reduce risks identified during assessments.

Liaise with commercial teams and follow up with third-party facilities to facilitate remedial actions arising from assessments.

10+ years professional HSE or related experience in oil and gas, chemical or manufacturing industries.

Strong working knowledge of EPA and OSHA (office safety and process safety) regulations and reporting requirements as they relate to the oil and gas industry.

Ability to work constructively with senior leadership to influence necessary operational and cultural changes needed to systematically improve safe, reliable, and compliant business activities and operations.

Strong interpersonal skills including listening, oral communication, network-building, problem solving and the ability to work with commercial teams and staff at all levels of the organization.

Proficient with Microsoft Office products including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Bachelor’s or technical degree, preferably in engineering, environmental or safety subject area.

Membership in a recognized professional body and/or industry recognized HSE qualification such as Certified Safety Professional.

Leadership skills, leading HSE audits staffed by personnel from other teams or consultants.

Experience in understanding the HSE exposure risks associated with low carbon fuels (biofuels, Hydrogen, Ammonia, etc.) and renewable energy generation (wind, solar, battery storage, etc). Consideration will also be given to HSE experience in onshore, marine, aviation, rail and pipeline terminals infrastructure or similar hazardous industries.

Ability to apply root-cause methodology to HSE incidents.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.