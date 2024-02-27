This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

The Senior HSE Advisor reports to the HSE Senior Manager (London). The role will provide HSE support, advice and guidance to the global Trading & Shipping (T&S) business primarily with the London based Trading businesses Refining Products, Trading Europe and Africa (RPTE&A), globally based Gas Power Trading International (GPTI) and Low Carbon Solutions (LCS), providing a strong focus on the risks and mitigations associated with bp internal policies, oil and gas industry operations (e.g. 3rd party storage and Non Operated Joint Ventures) as well as the ever-expanding low carbon energy sector, associated new energy/business development growth areas (e.g. Ammonia, Hydrogen, new Biofuel projects, Mergers and Acquisition deals) whilst embracing new and changing technologies to achieve bp's net zero ambition.



The role requires a working knowledge of hydrocarbon processing, logistics and storage as well as operational project management, site risk identification, site assessments (including health, safety, process safety, and environmental) and risk mitigation techniques. The role requires a willingness to be flexible, agile and a drive to continuously develop understanding of new and novel energies. The ability speak up and strong communication of the issues and relationship building are key components of the role.



This position will require collaboration and technical knowledge across multiple countries and across multiple businesses throughout T&S as well as the wider bp group, whilst fostering key relationships within the T&S business and commercial teams, HSE, engineering subject matter professionals, Safety & Operational Risk Assurance (S&ORA), Security, Ethics and Compliance (E&C), and Legal.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead or participate in assessments and vetting of potential commercial opportunities and third-party facilities to ensure HSE and operational risks are identified, communicated, reviewed, and mitigated.

Provide HSE functional assurance and risk input for new counterparties, deals, activities, operations, and project risks into the T&S business (inc. low carbon agenda, new energy vectors ie new fuels (Hydrogen, Ammonia, Biofuels and renewables as examples).

Provide a strong focus on the risks and mitigations associated with T&S Non-Operated Joint Ventures (NOJV’s), third-party facilities, storage, pipelines, trucking and rail as well as bp’s forward low carbon agenda and strategy. Track risks and ensure conformance with procedures.

Provide advice and recommendations to the HSE Senior Manager (London) on the approval status, suitability, and exposure risk profiles of third-party facilities for bp commercial use. Advise on the effectiveness of mitigating measures implemented by third-party facilities to reduce risks identified during assessments.

Liaise with commercial teams, originators and follow up with third-party facilities and project teams to facilitate remedial actions arising from assessments, NOJV risks and new businesses.

Develop and implement appropriate strategies to ensure compliance with HSE standards, practices, and procedures. Provide relevant HSE expertise and advice in the interpretation of HSE requirements as they apply to T&S businesses, projects and new deals.

Monitor workforce understanding and observance of bp group HSE requirements, local procedures, and practices both onsite and offices i.e IRIS, Incident Investigations.

Develop & maintain networks for sharing best practice and research with other HSE professionals, central HSE&C teams, industry bodies (internal and external).

Essential Experience:

Professional HSE or related experience in oil and gas, chemical or manufacturing industries.

Strong working knowledge of HSE risks / mitigation, safety management systems (office and process safety), regulations and reporting requirements as they relate to the oil and gas industry or a suitable equivalent.

Ability to communicate and work constructively with senior leadership to educate and influence necessary operational risks and cultural changes needed to systematically improve safe, reliable, and compliant business activities and operations.

Strong interpersonal skills including listening, oral communication, network-building, problem solving and the ability to work with commercial teams and staff at all levels of the organization.

Proficient with Microsoft Office products including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Desirable Experience:

Bachelor’s or technical degree, preferably in engineering, environmental or safety subject area.

Membership in a recognized professional body and/or industry recognized HSE qualification such as IOSH or equivalent.

Experience and exposure to projects, project management and new business developments.

Leadership skills, leading HSE audits staffed by personnel from other teams or consultants.

Experience in understanding the HSE exposure risks associated Hydrocarbons, with low carbon fuels (biofuels, Hydrogen, Ammonia, etc.) and renewable energy generation (wind, solar, battery storage, etc). Consideration will also be given to HSE experience in other sectors or similar hazardous industries.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



