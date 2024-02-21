Entity:Trading & Shipping
HSSE Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
About us
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
Job advert
The Senior HSE Advisor reports to the HSE Senior Manager (US). The role will provide HSE support, advice and guidance to the global Trading & Shipping (T&S) business with a strong focus on the risks and mitigations associated with the oil and gas industry as well as the ever expanding low carbon energy sector with associated new business development growth areas and new technologies to achieve bp's net zero ambition.
The role requires a working knowledge of hydrocarbon processing, logistics and storage including operational project management, site risk identification, assessment (including health, safety, process safety, and environmental) and mitigation technique. The successful candidate will have the ability to speak up and will understand risks related to T&S.
This role will require collaboration on multiple fronts, in multiple countries and businesses across T&S, as well as the wider bp group. The Sr. HSE Advisor will use key relationships with commercial teams, HSE and engineering subject matter professionals, Safety & Operational Risk Assurance (S&ORA), Security, Ethics and Compliance (E&C), and Legal.
Key Accountabilities
Essential experience and job requirements
Desired experience
Why join bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.