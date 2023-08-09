Senior HSE Advisor Systems & Strategy – Onshore Renewables

This role is not eligible for relocation

The HSE&C Systems & Strategy Manager is senior level role supporting the onshore renewables HSE&C strategy, risk management and OMS implementation for the Onshore Renewables businesses. The Systems & Strategy Manager will partner closely with business and frontline, as well as central HSE&C Leadership on the HSE&C strategy and translate it into functional objectives and activities, evaluate progress against the overall strategy, and identify and initiate special projects. This role is responsible for managing the risk portfolio and shepherd the setup of a fit for purpose global onshore renewable OMS (inclusive of developments and operations). The Systems and Strategy Manager will also interface with the onshore wind and solar teams on key HSE&C of the businesses.

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



Key Accountabilities

• Work closely with the HSE&C teams to set the HSSE agenda across each business: develop key HSE&C objectives; implementation, and engagement planning.

• Deliver HSE&C technology innovation strategies partnering with business and I&E to improve efficiency and overall HSE&C and compliance.

• SME for OMS, Risk, MAR, and Management of Change

• Coordinate S&O risk registers and risk process for the onshore businesses

• Member of HSE&C Leadership team: partner with peers and SMEs in the businesses to ensure programs are successful

• Responsible for HSE&C performance reporting (data analysis & insights, KPIs)

• ISC tag into the businesses

• Implement learnings into strategy as the learning lead

Essential Experience and Education

• Minimum 8 years of HSE&C strategy experience

• Experience with agile working and leading agile teams

• Leadership style that is inclusive, proactive, creative to achieve results

• Knowledge of international management system standards for HSE&C

• Demonstrable ability to proactively engage, manage and build strong working relationships with the business

• Significant expertise in developing programs and driving process improvements

• Capability to motivate and influence others

• Proven ability to think and act both operationally and strategically

• Ability to make tough decisions and speak out

• Proven track record of managing multiple priorities and flexing to respond to unanticipated events as needed

• Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to communicate effectively

• Bachelor's Degree required

Why Join Us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.