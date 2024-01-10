Senior HSE&C Advisor

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as an

HSE&C Senior Advisor – WND

In this role You will:

Be responsible for driving continuous improvement in health, safety and environmental performance at the site.

Drive safety culture improvement via a deep understanding of human performance, encouraging a culture of care.

Assess the HSE performance of our operations through field inspections and self-verification.

Provide challenge, mentor and support to the production teams to deliver continuous HSE improvement.

Lead & Investigate incidents and near misses.

Input and implement Annual HSE plan.

Input to the HSE activities for inclusion into 12week & 8Q plan

Lead contractor safety management within the region.

Lead and facilitate regional learning working group and learning form

Act as regional tag for implementing and embedding IOGP PSF

Handle HSE reporting, training. and developing regular HSE performance reports.

Maintain and update local HSE management system documentation.

Lead and coordinate regular HSE meetings on the site to review performance trends, insights, and findings

Provide leadership of regulatory requirements, HSE management system and procedures with use of CTM.

What You will need to be successful:

Engineering or Science or technical background is a must with 10 years of shown experience in HSE management in operations.

Significant operations HSE related experience at oil & gas field is needed.

Accreditation: International / National NEBOSH Diploma or equivalent is important

Proven understanding of risk management processes.

Strong contractor safety management knowledge

Track record for HSE Data reporting & trending analysis:

Solid understanding of Self-verification, investigations and assessment:

Formal Incident investigations training

Desirable Criteria:

Willing to takes the lead and self-motivated

Strong interpersonal skills to lead, work within and mentor Teams and build relationships and networks.

Strong proficiency and a proven understanding of PC applications that is vital to communicate to a diverse multi-disciplinary team.

The successful candidate will have excellent problem-solving skills, project planning experience and the ability to work in a high activity environment with minimal direction.

Strong HSSE dedication and willingness to be a proactive HSSE role model & leader.

The candidate must have basic awareness and knowledge of agile ways of working

It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.