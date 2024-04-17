Senior HSE&C Advisor

Entity:Production & Operations
HSSE Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The HSE&C Production Senior Onshore Advisor contributes to the performance management and is responsible for providing technical advice to underpin delivery of the HSE&C mission. The position will provide regular coaching to other HSE&C Professionals offshore (HSE Site Advisors). Identifying hazards that occur in day-to-day operations to ensure conformance with HSE requirements and providing coaching and verification that HSE exposure risks are quantified understood and mitigated by systems & processes which are implemented and sustained. Additionally, the position is a role model for safety, encouraging a strong speak up and safety leadership culture providing challenge / coaching / support to the production HSE offshore advisors and facility leadership team to deliver strategic HSE&C improvements. The role will demonstrate bp’s Safety Leadership Principles, Values and Behaviors, ethics and compliance rules and processes.
The HSE&C Senior Onshore Advisor provides support to GoM Production regional activities in safety related matters based on deep technical expertise. Maintains safety management systems and regulatory compliance, contributes to strategic development and to drive safety behaviours to ensure the business is informed and focused on managing safety and reducing risk. Establishes and implements safety programmes, develops regional or issues specific campaigns and initiatives to improve personal and process safety to drive Safety Culture and deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations. Responsible to provide a more specialised level of technical advice to aspects of offshore/onshore site activities which require additional support e.g. identification of emerging risks with regards to safe working practices, compliance with relevant safety policies and procedures.
In more detail, as an HSE& Senior Onshore Advisor, some of the key accountabilities will be to:
It would also be useful, but not vital, that you have:
Your strong people management and stakeholder management skills and experience, as well as your ability to build effective relationships based on trust and honest discussions, are a great combination for long-term results.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
