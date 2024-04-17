Senior HSE&C Advisor

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



The HSE&C Production Senior Onshore Advisor contributes to the performance management and is responsible for providing technical advice to underpin delivery of the HSE&C mission. The position will provide regular coaching to other HSE&C Professionals offshore (HSE Site Advisors). Identifying hazards that occur in day-to-day operations to ensure conformance with HSE requirements and providing coaching and verification that HSE exposure risks are quantified understood and mitigated by systems & processes which are implemented and sustained. Additionally, the position is a role model for safety, encouraging a strong speak up and safety leadership culture providing challenge / coaching / support to the production HSE offshore advisors and facility leadership team to deliver strategic HSE&C improvements. The role will demonstrate bp’s Safety Leadership Principles, Values and Behaviors, ethics and compliance rules and processes.



The HSE&C Senior Onshore Advisor provides support to GoM Production regional activities in safety related matters based on deep technical expertise. Maintains safety management systems and regulatory compliance, contributes to strategic development and to drive safety behaviours to ensure the business is informed and focused on managing safety and reducing risk. Establishes and implements safety programmes, develops regional or issues specific campaigns and initiatives to improve personal and process safety to drive Safety Culture and deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations. Responsible to provide a more specialised level of technical advice to aspects of offshore/onshore site activities which require additional support e.g. identification of emerging risks with regards to safe working practices, compliance with relevant safety policies and procedures.



In more detail, as an HSE& Senior Onshore Advisor, some of the key accountabilities will be to:

Develops and leads Production based HSE work programmes in conjunction with Site HSE Advisors and operational managers to support delivery of Production HSE plan deliverables.

Defines and embeds appropriate safety management systems and supporting performance standards (including COW) to provide direction and professional advice on HSE requirements and systems and regularly reviews these systems and procedures to ensure simplicity and effectiveness of execution.

Consults/coaches the relevant workforce in conjunction with Site HSE Advisors concerning safety and health procedures/programmes, hazard identification, promotional activities and training as appropriate to stimulate health and safety awareness and continuous improvement.

Acts as technical lead for e.g. human performance for the region ensuring the communication, coaching, training of the BP principles and working to ensure these principles are embedded in all Production operations and future projects.

Undertakes region wide health, safety and compliance audits, identifying gaps, creating gap closure plans and implementing solutions, and assists with incident investigations and risk assessments.

Develops insights from safety metrics analysis, contractor self-verification and other findings to advise on emerging risks and improvement opportunities regarding safety and provides direction to improve site safety performance. This analysis will be used to support site based HSE meetings and programmes.

Supports the development and implementation of consistent site-wide HSE plans and initiatives for continuous improvement of site and region safety culture and HSE performance, and develops and conducts safety training programs for the workforce as requested.

Supports HSE / regulator inspections response actions and maintenance of any local safety cases or equivalent. Develops responses to oil and gas bodies HSE actions.



Required:

Safety or Engineering related degree

Seven plus years of experience in an offshore role with safety responsibilities

Experience in leading incident investigations.



Preferred:

Certified Safety Professional (CSP) Certification

Certified Industrial Hygienist

Offshore experience

Skilful/Master Level Investigator

Emergency Response training or certification.



It would also be useful, but not vital, that you have:

Extensive operational experience in Oil and Gas.

Advanced technical knowledge and experience in hazard identification and risk management with detailed knowledge of HSE practices and procedures and delivery of safety programs

Deep understanding and experience of the Gulf of Mexico Health and Safety regulations

Deep expertise in applied process safety practices and human performance

Knowledge and experience of agile working practices.



Your strong people management and stakeholder management skills and experience, as well as your ability to build effective relationships based on trust and honest discussions, are a great combination for long-term results.



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



