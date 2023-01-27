Site traffic information and cookies

Senior HSSE Manager

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - Milton Keynes
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category HSSE Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144880BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

.About the role:
As a senior key member of the UK M&C leadership team, this is an operational role responsible for providing HSE&C leadership for the whole of the UK M&C business, including developing the UK HSE&C strategy, the in-year HSE&C plan and leading the UK HSE&C team.
What you’ll be supporting:
• Act as Single Point of Accountability (SPA) for developing in-country Annual Operating Plan (AOP) and allocating and managing resources amongst the country HSE&C team to successfully implement the plan.
• Develop the UK country HSE&C strategy, concept and framework for M&C Operations with a mindset of continuous improvement.
• Accountable for managing the LT HSE&C Governance forums for the Country e.g., Country SORC (Safety Operational & Risk Committee's') and representing safety at business Governance forums e.g., LT meetings.
• Responsible for Line leadership & people development for the UK HSE&C team and setting and adjusting the team priorities as required.
• Accountable for successful implementation of all key European HSE&C processes (e.g. OMS, SV, assurance, risk) and effectively apply risk reduction measures to mitigate operational risk.
• Lead the interface for S&ORA & HSE&C and synchronize Subject Matter Expert (SME) support to provide deep technical expertise from the functional resources.
• Coach M&C UK LT on HSE&C & OMS requirements, safety culture and implementation of effective change and risk processes.
• Accountable in ensuring there is a suitable system to manage the business HSE&C regulatory compliance requirements.
• Build HSE&C LT competence in M&C Operations for long term enduring capability.
• Accountable for OMS in M&C and lead OMS strategy, establish multiyear implementation plan, develop measurement indicators to monitor progress and milestones.
• Provide expertise and resources to lead and support both local and global Incident Investigations and ensure that a lesson learned process is in place and maintained.
• Accountable for Production of HSE&C performance reporting (for UK) complete with analysis and recommendations.
• Ensure that HSE career development plans and opportunities are in place for the HSE&C team members and for those looking for a career in HSE&C.
• Provide an independent view on all operational risks and ensure barriers and mitigations are in place and assessed via self-verification and assurance.
• Accountable for setting the contractor safety strategy, (including an effective contractor assurance programme) KPIs and performance reviews with the aim of providing continuous improvement on the highest risk activities/contractors.

• Accountable for the C&CM strategy for the country business, including ensuring capability within country LT operations team to effectively manage a local IMT (Incident Management Team) & implementing C&CM (Crises & Continuity Management) processes and principles.
• Ensure the food safety agenda is brought into the UK HSE&C performance management.
• SME for Human Performance Implementation.
• Accountable in ensuring there is a suitable strategy in place to manage the business HSE&C security risks.
• Accountable for the setting the HSE&C budget, tracking and explaining any under/overspend to the finance team.

Summary Decision Rights
The role reports into the M&C HSE&C VP, directly accountable for the UK HSE&C team and will have close working relationship with the European country HSE&C managers as well as the UK leadership team.

Your experience might include:
• Higher Degree – Engineering, Safety/Environmental, Technical or Business
• Certified Safety Professional preferred
Experience
• 5+ years experience in HSE&C, process safety, or operations/assets role
• Experience working in a dynamic environment and balancing multiple priorities
• Experience working with OMS and Self-verification
• Experience working with HSE Management systems (Risk, Process Safety, Organizational Learning
Skills & Competencies
• Ability to work well in a team environment
• Proven track record of managing multiple priorities and flexing to respond to unanticipated events as needed
• Strong analytical and program management skills
• Proven ability to think and act both operationally and strategically
• Ability and track record of engaging at all levels of the organization and effectively building trust, support, and commitment
• Listens carefully and considers diverse perspectives
• Self-starter – strong delivery focus
• Agile training and experience beneficial

