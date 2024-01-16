This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Provide senior support to the ANZ businesses to meet requirements of OMS 3.4 as well as legislative and best practice approaches to health risk management.



Job Description:

BP has a clear ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner by reimagining energy. Our goal is to deliver the future of mobility, energy, and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.

Our Customers & Products hub houses our midstream, lubricants, aviation, mobility & convenience, marketing, and our next generation businesses. Making it a highly integrated and interconnected organization. With safety and health being our core value, our dedication to safe and reliable operations is at the forefront.

The opportunity:

As the Senior Health Advisor you will be partnering with third party health professionals, internal subject matter experts as well as businesses collaborators from across Australia and New Zealand to facilitate the mitigation of health risks and drive positive health outcomes for our employees, customers and local communities. This position is available for job share and open to Perth applicants.

Key responsibilities of your role will be to:

Play an influential role in helping bp understand, manage, and mitigate health across multiple jurisdictions within Australia and New Zealand.

Drive conformance to the health component of bp’s Operational Management System as well compliance with local regulations applicable to the business in this area- including through the development of health policies and procedures.

Build positive relationships across business as well as support teams (such as global health teams, HSE&C, People and Culture).

Maintain subject matter expertise in the areas of health and wellbeing- including areas such as fitness for task, industrial hygiene, travel health, fatigue and manual handling

Build and evolve metrics to enable evaluation of health risks and the effectiveness of mitigating controls, as well as reports to advise the business and continuous improvement.

Assist in developing and implementing strategies, programs, initiatives, and tools to support the business, understand emerging health risks.

Support medical emergency response preparedness, including the emerging infectious disease plan across ANZ.

Stay on top of technological and sustainability developments and prepare business case(s) for investment consideration.

Handle contracts and relationships with various third party providers of medical and health services

What you’ll bring:

A strong passion for improving the health outcomes of others.

A high level of communication skills.

An ability to influence behaviours at all levels in an organisation.

Ability to establish and maintain working relationships with external agencies such as third party Occupational Health providers/ vendors.

Analytical skills and evidence based approach to health management

High proficiency at working collaboratively with teams.

A clear understanding of clinical/ professional and customer service standards

Desirable Skills

Training and qualifications of a health professional to the level of a Bachelor’s degree (eg. in nursing).

A Graduate Certificate or equivalent experience in Occupational Health would be highly regarded.

Occupational Health experience, working or delivering in a commercial business.

What’s in it for you?

Excellent work-life balance & hybrid working arrangements

Generous salary package including annual bonus program

12% superannuation, Share options, and fuel discounts

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

Career development and mentoring programs

Collaborative team with a safety-first approach

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ergonomic risk management, Fatigue risk management, Fitness for task, Health risk management, Health surveillance, Industrial Hygiene, Infectious disease outbreak management, Management of ill health, Medical emergency response, Mental Health, Occupational Health, Public Health, Travel health, Wellbeing programme management, Workforce welfare



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.