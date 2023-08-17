Senior Health, Safety & Sustainability Manager, Offshore Wind Projects

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Join us and become Senior Health, Safety & Sustainability Manager covering our global portfolio of projects, where you'll be responsible for providing independent, expert and professional advice to our regional/in-country projects and construction teams, supporting the design and construction of our rapidly growing offshore wind business; a core element of bp's strategy. By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020 and you could play an important role leading the delivery of this ambition. We are looking for a high calibre individual to join our expanding Health, Safety & Sustainability (HS&S) team to lead execution of HS&S strategies to help us become the safest and most sustainable wind developer in the world. In this role you will be responsible for identifying HS&S priorities and developing programmes, aligned to the business and local stakeholder needs, that underpins performance delivery within our projects. You will collaborate with in-country project teams, engineering and central teams to drive safety in design, establish a strong safety culture in construction and verify delivery of bp and industry safety and sustainability standards. This role is in support of bp's Offshore Wind sub-entity, part of the Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp's new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

About the role:

You will:

Oversee the delivery and integration of the bp Offshore Wind (OFW) HS&S plan across the projects portfolio

Lead a global team of in-country HS&S Managers providing team performance management, technical development and coaching support

Manage verification of HS&S delivery in projects, including bp and other requirements such as compliance

Lead identification of good practice and sharing of lessons across projects to drive continuous improvement

Oversee delivery of global HS&S programmes in projects, ensuring the impact is measured and assessed against performance expectations

Engage, partner and challenge project teams in managing risks and driving performance improvement

Coach and support projects leadership to assure that all HS&S risks are adequately identified and addressed

Oversee verification of HS&S risks and barrier strength across the projects portfolio, supporting JV assurance as required

Act as a role model for safety, encouraging a strong ‘speak up’ and safety culture, in accordance with the Safety Leadership Principles, bp Values and Behaviours, ethics and compliance

Support and participate in site safety visits to understand effectiveness of safety programmes and promote safety culture

Monitor leading and lagging safety metrics for the offshore wind projects portfolio, aligned with bp and industry practices

Represent bp at relevant offshore wind industry safety groups, forums and events

About you:

You will have a minimum of a Degree in related discipline, Engineering or Science or equivalent experience, and Occupational Health and Safety chartership or equivalent experience. You will also need to be Global Wind Organisation Trained (offshore).

It would be essential that you have:

Significant experience in the energy industry delivering safety in a lead role

Extensive Project experience in Offshore Wind

Contractor management experience

Strong leadership skills

Effective communication skills

It would also be useful, but not vital, that you have:

International experience in multiple markets

Experience of working with industry safety bodies

Why join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Contractor Management, HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industrial Safety, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Leadership, Offshore Wind, Project Experience, Risk Management, Safety, Safety Leadership, Sustainability



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.