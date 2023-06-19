Senior Heavy Duty National Accounts Manager, Fleets

Job summary

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Role Synopsis The Senior HD National Account Manager develops and leads HD lubricant sales within the Fleet segment strategy including BP’s recent acquisition of Travel Centers of America and serve as subject matter authority in same. The incumbent will be responsible for all sales objectives including volume, NTO and GM as well support the HD National Account Sales Managers in further developing and implementing the Fleet strategy inclusive of for-hire carriers, private carriers, and related vocational segments. Key Accountabilities • Prospect, engage, and close large pieces of new Fleet opportunities. Maintain a robust prospect pipeline which includes information on volume usage, brand current used, contact information, and other relevant information. • Lead assigned current accounts and deliver those customers specific KPIs which support the overall HD strategy. • Run all national account program offers in conjunction with marketing team to ensure detailed execution, including participation in industry trade events. • Collaborate with wider BP team to ensure successful integration of strategic accounts. • Develop and handle Key Account Plan to maintain and develop appropriate personal relationships within the customer base. • Develop pricing strategy recommendations, pricing coordination, and long-term market outlook for focused segments. • Work closely within the NA Sales and Field Engineering Team to deliver on group objectives. • Negotiate the deep and sophisticated portfolio of products and programs that drives a foundation for moving customers from traditional products to an improved performance product platform and move customers along the Maintenance Journey. • Leverage LabCheck oil analysis programs to enhance the growth and long-term retention of customers. • Work collaboratively with Field Engineering teams on all LabCheck oil analysis training, report generation and customer presentations. • Work with the Indirect Region Managers and DBMs to ensure service levels and product distribution to the HD national accounts. • Forecast monthly for HD national accounts as part of S&OP demand plan. Forecast process to include analysis and projection on base volume, incremental volumes, new products, and adjustments for gain-lost accounts. • Accountable to monitor in-month performance of direct accounts and to flag opportunities and vulnerabilities as part of S&OP process. • Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to lead all aspects of the account relationship and build sustainable relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization. • Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards. • Utilization of digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights. • Adopt and use the Castrol approach which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

About usAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!Role SynopsisThe Senior HD National Account Manager develops and leads HD lubricant sales within the Fleet segment strategy including BP’s recent acquisition of Travel Centers of America and serve as subject matter authority in same. The incumbent will be responsible for all sales objectives including volume, NTO and GM as well support the HD National Account Sales Managers in further developing and implementing the Fleet strategy inclusive of for-hire carriers, private carriers, and related vocational segments.Key Accountabilities• Prospect, engage, and close large pieces of new Fleet opportunities. Maintain a robust prospect pipeline which includes information on volume usage, brand current used, contact information, and other relevant information.• Lead assigned current accounts and deliver those customers specific KPIs which support the overall HD strategy.• Run all national account program offers in conjunction with marketing team to ensure detailed execution, including participation in industry trade events.• Collaborate with wider BP team to ensure successful integration of strategic accounts.• Develop and handle Key Account Plan to maintain and develop appropriate personal relationships within the customer base.• Develop pricing strategy recommendations, pricing coordination, and long-term market outlook for focused segments.• Work closely within the NA Sales and Field Engineering Team to deliver on group objectives.• Negotiate the deep and sophisticated portfolio of products and programs that drives a foundation for moving customers from traditional products to an improved performance product platform and move customers along the Maintenance Journey.• Leverage LabCheck oil analysis programs to enhance the growth and long-term retention of customers.• Work collaboratively with Field Engineering teams on all LabCheck oil analysis training, report generation and customer presentations.• Work with the Indirect Region Managers and DBMs to ensure service levels and product distribution to the HD national accounts.• Forecast monthly for HD national accounts as part of S&OP demand plan. Forecast process to include analysis and projection on base volume, incremental volumes, new products, and adjustments for gain-lost accounts.• Accountable to monitor in-month performance of direct accounts and to flag opportunities and vulnerabilities as part of S&OP process.• Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to lead all aspects of the account relationship and build sustainable relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization.• Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.• Utilization of digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights.• Adopt and use the Castrol approach which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.



Job Description:

Education

Bachelor's degree in Business or Engineering with 10+ years relevant experience OR High School Diploma with 15+ years' experience

Essential Criteria

10 years direct sales experience with focus on large national customers

Action oriented; self-starter with little need for direction or supervision.

Proven ability in large account management.

Excellent interpersonal, communication and presentation skills.

Ability to think strategically to develop / execute long-term account growth and trade up.

Highly knowledgeable of industry trends and market value chain.

Desirable Criteria

Account Strategy & Planning

Term & Value Negotiations

Deal Closure, Customer Relationships Management

Consulting & Selling Skills

Customer Profitability & Value Chain Understanding

Products & Offer Knowledge

Prospect & Pipeline Management

Sales experience across Fleet C-Level accounts



Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.