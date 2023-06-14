Job summary

Join bp as a senior hydrogen mobility technologist. We offer you an opportunity to create innovate solutions to shape bp’s transformation into an integrated energy company and provide technical leadership as we develop a scaled hydrogen mobility business. bp has set an ambitious target to reach Net Zero by 2050 or sooner. By re-inventing our mobility business, we are advancing low carbon energy solutions for our customers, partners and the planet. Technology is critical to this transformation and that’s why we need talent like you to join us. The senior hydrogen mobility technologist role is within the Innovation and Engineering team and is responsible for the development of advantaged technical solutions to help enable delivery of bp’s hydrogen mobility strategy. This will include development of innovative solutions related to hydrogen distribution and refuelling concepts, development of hydrogen standards and hydrogen safety solutions. This role will work closely with both commercial and engineering teams to ensure activities are aligned with business objectives and the best available technology options and standards are in place to support delivery. As part of the role, the job holder interacts with multiple external and internal partners, helping to build technical partnerships, maximise learning opportunities, and support capability development across the technical team. We are looking for someone who is motivated to create world-leading solutions that provide technical and commercial advantage, has a collaborative approach and able to turn technical ambiguity into opportunities.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

Join bp as a senior hydrogen mobility technologist. We offer you an opportunity to create innovate solutions to shape bp’s transformation into an integrated energy company and provide technical leadership as we develop a scaled hydrogen mobility business.bp has set an ambitious target to reach Net Zero by 2050 or sooner. By re-inventing our mobility business, we are advancing low carbon energy solutions for our customers, partners and the planet. Technology is critical to this transformation and that’s why we need talent like you to join us.The senior hydrogen mobility technologist role is within the Innovation and Engineering team and is responsible for the development of advantaged technical solutions to help enable delivery of bp’s hydrogen mobility strategy. This will include development of innovative solutions related to hydrogen distribution and refuelling concepts, development of hydrogen standards and hydrogen safety solutions. This role will work closely with both commercial and engineering teams to ensure activities are aligned with business objectives and the best available technology options and standards are in place to support delivery.As part of the role, the job holder interacts with multiple external and internal partners, helping to build technical partnerships, maximise learning opportunities, and support capability development across the technical team.We are looking for someone who is motivated to create world-leading solutions that provide technical and commercial advantage, has a collaborative approach and able to turn technical ambiguity into opportunities.



Job Description:

What does the day to day look like?

This role is part of the Innovation and Engineering organisation and reports to the Hydrogen and low carbon mobility technology manager, based in Pangbourne. As the senior hydrogen mobility technologist, you are part of a wider team, with a particular focus on representing bp in critical standards groups related to mobility, development of fundamental hydrogen safety knowledge, development of techno-economic models to evaluate technology options, running technology programmes at external facilities, and presenting finding to stakeholders across the bp group.

This role works closely with teams from Customer and Products, I&E central engineering teams, Policy and Advocacy, Gas & Low Carbon, Safety and other functions.

Working closely with bp advisors to develop bp’s hydrogen mobility standards programme and representation at external groups.

Development of fundamental hydrogen safety knowledge related to technology and mobility.

Technology partnership development with leading hydrogen technology providers across industry.

Technology and economic evaluation of supply chain options to inform bp hydrogen mobility market entry activities and long-term strategy.

Development of technology specifications and technology selection processes for global market entry projects

Development of new and innovative solutions to deliver optimised solutions for hydrogen refuelling at multi-fuel sites.

Development of hydrogen station and distribution concepts to meet the needs of the business in key markets.

Continuous improvement in safety through technology selection and innovative engineering design

Design, technical management and reporting of major research programmes

What do we want to see from you!

A master’s degree in engineering or science (or equivalent)

Self-starter with experience of working within high-performing, cross-functional teams.

Proven track record to influence partners through compelling written and oral communication.

Experience of leading complex interfaces with both commercial and project teams

Experience of techno-economic evaluation and technology appraisal

Safety and risk management experience

Evidence of growth mindset and willingness to develop new skills in a fast-paced technical environment.

Desirable

Experience of using modelling approaches to develop new concepts and test initial designs.

Experience of hydrogen infrastructure design for mobility applications or related field

Understanding of the hydrogen value chain and associated technologies

Understanding of the hydrogen standards landscape and ISO/national standards groups

Technical understanding in high pressure and/or cryogenic hydrogen systems

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Creating new methodologies, Experimental Design, Formulated product testing, Formulation Deployment, Formulation design, Intellectual Asset Management, Multi-physics modelling, Presenting, Product Development, Product Sustainability Performance Management, Project Management, Raw materials knowledge, Research and development, Rheology, Safety management across the value chain, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Technology Management Processes, Testing electric vehicle charging systems, Thought Leadership, Tribology, Vehicle propulsion technologies, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.