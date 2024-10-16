Senior IAM Engineer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, you bringing your digital specialist expertise to bp to work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a solid grasp of software delivery principles. You will be familiar in leading teams using lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working among multi-disciplinary squad.

As an Identity and Access Management Engineer, you will be responsible for crafting, developing, and implementing customer and consumer identity management platforms. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including product management, engineering, and operations to ensure flawless integration of identity management systems with existing applications!

Key Accountabilities

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Support recommendation of the accurate strategic platforms to address a problem based on business requirements using your expertise as well as attending Major Incident calls and be part of on-call support

Maintain, optimize and automate our Active Directory eco system, Work in an enterprise multi directory environment handling service requests, incidents, problem management, and change requests related to ADS and its associated services.

Knowledge of software development techniques to securely automate build and updates within active directory with Pipelines, APIs and testing methodologies. PowerShell scripting knowledge preferred.

Good knowledge of Microsoft Active Directory, Microsoft Entra ID, Microsoft Entra ID Connect, Domain Name System (DNS), LDAP, Kerberos, NTLM, Domain Trust, AD replication.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including product management, engineering, and operations, to ensure magnificent integration of identity management systems with existing applications. Collaborate with engineering and operations teams to ensure systems are scalable, maintainable, and secure.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to IAM systems, ensuring a high level of availability and user happiness. Proactively monitor systems for issues, identifying and resolving problems before they impact users. Collaborate with support teams to resolve user issues in a timely and effective manner.

Requirements:

Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science or a related field such as Information Technology, Information Systems, or Cybersecurity. Additionally, certification in IAM technologies and frameworks can demonstrate the candidate's expertise in the field. Certifications from organizations such as IACSP, IAPP, or ISC2 can be relevant for this role.

3 years and above working experience supporting MS Active Directory, Domain Name Systems (DNS) and Windows Server Operating Systems 2016 and 2019 as well as experience supporting Entra ID

Proven knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery

Broader development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C/C++)

What we offer:

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits include:

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives.

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

16 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave)



Travel Requirement:

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design

