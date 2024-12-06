Senior Indirect Category Specialist

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

bpx energy, a major oil and gas producer in the United States, demonstrates its expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, to deliver hydrocarbon production and technical knowledge worldwide. With operations in Texas and Louisiana, our US onshore business has become both a best-in-class oil and gas producer and a leader in reducing methane emissions. As part of BP, a global industry leader, we foster a high-energy, high-intensity environment built on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment.

Role Synopsis

This role reports to the Lead Category Manager for Indirect and will support Indirect Category Management for bpx energy. This role is responsible for supporting partners and their Leadership in the region and delivers value through exhibiting bpx values and establishing effective collaboration with customers, the Head of Procurement, PSCM Category and Operations teams.

Category Support:

Contingent Labor, Facilities, Travel and Entertainment, Subscriptions, and Others as assigned.

Provide analytical and tactical support to Indirect Category Team to support the execution of category strategies.

Ensures deployment and execution of common systems and processes for supply chain activities in designated categories in operations.

Establishes and leads local supplier relationships and contract compliance.

Key Accountabilities

• Support the Indirect Category Managers in delivering PSCM services and managing relationships with internal and external collaborators, including partners and government bodies.

• Drive bpx and PSCM standards, processes and operating systems, and any additional local requirements across all PSCM activities below:

Understanding of basic category management strategies, supplier management plans, including contract. Understanding of pay-rolling and agency worker category strategies and frameworks for cost mitigation strategies and vendor management.

Foundational understanding and experience of driving category management plans, including contracting and the implementation of short and long-term agreements, and leading PSCM activities in a safe and effective manner.

• Identifies PSCM risks and ensures mitigation strategies and plans are developed and implemented.

• Able to understand and implement category management and contracting plans. Support strategic sourcing of delegated categories.

Experience in leading a Contingent Labor workforce program including partnering with a Managed Service Provider and agencies to support sourcing of contractor labor talent.

• Undertakes due diligence in mitigating all external supply risk in contract execution. Understands and implements robust cost management and meticulous contract management controls.

• Leads communication related to PSCM with the key partners, including Business Unit functional VPs.

• Build and be an excellent partner with local suppliers, driving continuous improvement for safety performance and reducing operational risk.

• Supports regular performance reviews with partners and suppliers to measure supplier performance, and develop plans to address performance issues. Identifies and intensifies disputes between stakeholders and suppliers relating to service delivery.

• Completes PSCM common processes, drives efficiency, continuous improvement and compliant procurement transactions across the value chain.

• Prioritizes regional supplier and contract management activities, e.g. Performance reviews, contracts on-boarding sessions, contract oversights audits, etc.

• Coordinates regional PSCM representation in supplier investigations.

Ensures effective follow-up on audit findings to ensure timely closure.

• Accountable for working with the Business Units and suppliers to deliver value contributions that have direct impact on lease operating expenses.

Crucial Education

University degree in Procurement/Supply Chain, Business, or Engineering/technical field.

High school diploma with 8 years of additional validated experience will be considered in lieu of a college degree.

Crucial job criteria and qualifications

5-10 years of relevant PSCM experience supporting indirect or contingent labor categories preferred.

Strong analytical, project management, and oral/written communication skills, in particular the ability to be influential and drive the PSCM agenda with internal stakeholders, and to negotiate with suppliers at Account Representative/Manager level.

Proven understanding of systems such as Open Invoice, Ariba and SAP and software tools such as Excel, Access, etc.

Proven track record to influence and collaborate with individuals across multiple fields, cultures and geographies, across interpersonal boundaries and levels within BPX and with suppliers.

Experience in programming and understanding micro and macro economics' impact on oil field categories

Salary and Benefits

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $117,000 - $140,000