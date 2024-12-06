Senior Indirect Category Specialist

Entity:Production & Operations
bpx energy, a major oil and gas producer in the United States, demonstrates its expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, to deliver hydrocarbon production and technical knowledge worldwide. With operations in Texas and Louisiana, our US onshore business has become both a best-in-class oil and gas producer and a leader in reducing methane emissions. As part of BP, a global industry leader, we foster a high-energy, high-intensity environment built on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment.
Role Synopsis
This role reports to the Lead Category Manager for Indirect and will support Indirect Category Management for bpx energy. This role is responsible for supporting partners and their Leadership in the region and delivers value through exhibiting bpx values and establishing effective collaboration with customers, the Head of Procurement, PSCM Category and Operations teams.
Category Support:
Key Accountabilities
• Support the Indirect Category Managers in delivering PSCM services and managing relationships with internal and external collaborators, including partners and government bodies.
• Drive bpx and PSCM standards, processes and operating systems, and any additional local requirements across all PSCM activities below:
• Able to understand and implement category management and contracting plans. Support strategic sourcing of delegated categories.
• Undertakes due diligence in mitigating all external supply risk in contract execution. Understands and implements robust cost management and meticulous contract management controls.
• Leads communication related to PSCM with the key partners, including Business Unit functional VPs.
• Build and be an excellent partner with local suppliers, driving continuous improvement for safety performance and reducing operational risk.
• Supports regular performance reviews with partners and suppliers to measure supplier performance, and develop plans to address performance issues. Identifies and intensifies disputes between stakeholders and suppliers relating to service delivery.
• Completes PSCM common processes, drives efficiency, continuous improvement and compliant procurement transactions across the value chain.
• Prioritizes regional supplier and contract management activities, e.g. Performance reviews, contracts on-boarding sessions, contract oversights audits, etc.
• Coordinates regional PSCM representation in supplier investigations.
• Accountable for working with the Business Units and suppliers to deliver value contributions that have direct impact on lease operating expenses.
Crucial Education
Crucial job criteria and qualifications
Salary and Benefits
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $117,000 - $140,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.