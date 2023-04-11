Senior Indirect Tax SME

Job summary

Global Business Services (GBS) is a transformation engine for bp which seeks to generate incremental business value, improve, and differentiate the customer experience and deliver innovative services and products which support growth in existing and new markets. GBS seeks to deliver on this commitment by applying global capabilities in digital, technology, process, and domain expertise to transform business processes end to end, in pursuit of creating better business outcomes.



Role Purpose

Reporting to the Tax Services Manager, this role will see you deliver accurate and timely indirect tax compliance obligations for bp Australia and New Zealand, while ensuring optimum data integrity between all Business Units regarding treatment of indirect taxes.



Key Accountabilities

Review and analysis of periodic tax compliance obligations including but not limited to Australian fuel excise, New Zealand customs excise, GST (Australia and New Zealand), FBT (Australia and New Zealand), and various other fuel taxes.

Provision of advice to business stakeholders in relation to indirect tax compliance activities.

Lead our service delivery of our offshore team in the preparation of indirect tax compliance obligations.

Liaising with the ATO, NZ IRD and other local authorities to ensure compliance requirements are met and assist in dealing with queries from the respective tax authorities.

Proactively engage with the business and wider finance teams both onshore and offshore in providing training and knowledge sharing increase indirect tax awareness and improve process performance.

Identify and manage risks and opportunities in indirect tax compliance activities and timely communication with the senior management.

Represent tax GBS tax function in various projects and initiatives from a direct and an indirect tax perspective providing compliance assurance through due diligence.

Proven experience in an indirect tax role with compliance exposure for at least 7 years or more.

High level of interpersonal skills, relationship building and networking skills.

Exposure to indirect tax technical/legal requirements in a corporate/chartered environment.

Ability to engage with extended offshore team and actively assist in developing skills.

A good working understanding of ERP systems including SAP.

Commercial acumen, strong judgment, and decision-making skills.

CA or CPA qualification.

Opportunities to pursue your career and leadership aspirations in the direction you want as part of a global organization

Generous salary package including Annual cash bonus

17.5% Annual leave loading

Flexible working arrangements

To be successful in the Senior Tax Analyst role, you will have extensive experience in indirect tax accounting and data analytics skills coupled with an ability to influence and engage key stakeholders across our business, both local and across multiple locations. Have a proactive approach and a focus on adding value through business partnerships, insights, and recommendations. Experience in indirect tax advisory representing the tax function in business projects and transactions will be viewed favorably.