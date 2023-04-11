Senior Indirect Tax SME

.
Global Business Services (GBS) is a transformation engine for bp which seeks to generate incremental business value, improve, and differentiate the customer experience and deliver innovative services and products which support growth in existing and new markets. GBS seeks to deliver on this commitment by applying global capabilities in digital, technology, process, and domain expertise to transform business processes end to end, in pursuit of creating better business outcomes.
Role Purpose
Reporting to the Tax Services Manager, this role will see you deliver accurate and timely indirect tax compliance obligations for bp Australia and New Zealand, while ensuring optimum data integrity between all Business Units regarding treatment of indirect taxes.
Key Accountabilities