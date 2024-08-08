Senior Industrial Area Sales Manager

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

The Industrial Area Sales Manager (ASM) will achieve or exceed assigned sales and profitability goals by maintaining and growing sales of Castrol Industrial products and services in assigned territories through distribution and direct channel in Business to Business (B2B) environment.

Key Accountabilities:

Manage and develop a profitable portfolio of accounts and prospects.

Develop profitable, long term strategic relationships with designated customers.

Manage customer cost to serve and actively manage opportunity and risk pipeline

Participate in regular customer reviews (ownership of customer review)

Utilize value selling and consultative skills to enhance customer offers and perception of value.

Develop and manage relationships at multiple levels of customer organization, including senior corporate relationships

Support Finance for credit and cash collection.

Lead and review Distributor business development plans.

Key Performance Indicators

Gross profit delivered to target.

Growth in share of customer accounts

Customer supplier excellence or supplier quality ratings

Essential Education and Experience Requirements:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience required.

5 years industrial sales experience and managing distribution.

Must be technically savvy and experienced in using Microsoft Office Suite, Salesforce, and other sales related tools.

Must be skilled with using electronic media.

Business Partnering, consultative, selling and negotiations skills.

Prospecting experience with a Hunter mindset, ability to manage pipelines.

Knowledge and understanding of digital terminology.

Knowledge and understanding in sustainability – energy savings, water reuse.

Expertise in Metalworking products and applications and/or Industrial Lubrication products and applications preferred.

How much do we pay (Base)? $ 100,000.00 - 186,000.00

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

Why Join Us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.