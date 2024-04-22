Senior Industrial Hygiene Advisor

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

Holds the following accountabilities in support of all businesses within the role scope health hub

Works closely with the health hub lead and other key stakeholders in the hub businesses to develop and implement/facilitate IH programmes, standards and practices, aligned with bp’s health strategy and hub business risk-based priorities.

Provides leadership and oversight on all industrial hygiene related matters.

Leads in assessment of work-related health risks, associated with chemical, physical, biological and ergonomic hazards and advises line management on suitable risk prevention or control measures and ongoing risk management strategy.

Works closely with the health hub lead on sustained implementation of Health Risk Assessment (HRA), Health Impact Assessment (HIA) and Health Surveillance informed by exposure monitoring programmes.

Leads the development and implementation of the hub exposure assessment plan.

Leads on IH compliance and conformance verification and audit activities at site, business or hub level as appropriate.

Leads on the sustained implementation of bp’s industrial hygiene digital tools for IH hazard & risk management and exposure monitoring data.

Utilizes data to track and monitor performance against IH plan objectives and key results, IH compliance and OMS conformance, 3rd party KPIs and uses data to drive continuous programme improvement.

Provides functional mentoring and coaching of the health hub Industrial Hygiene teams.

Informs on IH resource needs to deliver health hub IH plans and supports and promotes the technical development of IH resources in the health hub.

Engages with regional government representatives, regulators, external bodies and NGOs in IH advocacy, as appropriate

Integrates any necessary Industrial Hygiene practice into Site/Business/Segment level Operating Management System

Develops intervention strategies based on IH performance trends and new or emerging risks.

Engage with the businesses to support the selection of competent third party IH contracts services and supports/oversees service delivery.

Coordinates integration of Industrial Hygiene services into site/business emergency response and crisis management plans. Develops and tests IH-related scenarios within the site/business emergency drills and exercises.

Provides appropriate professional response to health-related incidents and support and advice on health-related incident investigations.

Maintains appropriate and accurate IH records within ethical boundaries and in line with regulatory and bp requirements.

Understands business performance and financial metrics. Interprets IH risk prioritization and applys rational and balanced needs against budgetary demands. Utilizes health-based performance metrics to demonstrate positive medium to long-term financial outcomes from IH programmes.

Works with Contractor Management to coordinate and integrate the respective IH requirements and practices into relevant contracts.