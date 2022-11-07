Job summary

The Senior Industrial Hygienist handles and implements Industrial Hygiene and Health related programs for the bp Cherry Point Refinery. This role is a key contributor to ensuring the health, safety, and wellbeing of bp Cherry Point personnel and brings critical skills to the Health & Safety Team.. The Senior Industrial Hygienist is accountable for assuring day-to-day occupational health support to the workforce, providing technical services, being responsible for the implementation of practices to handle site health risks, and ensuring compliance with federal and state occupational health regulations, as well as corporate standards.

Key Accountabilities:

Evaluate and advise site personnel including operations, maintenance, safety, projects, technical, and contractors on conditions that may have significant health impacts during routine, project and turnaround activities.

Provide mentorship to the site leadership team on occupational health metrics, incident investigations, industry trends, and regulatory updates.

Develop routine and specialized sampling plans in alignment with site health risks, regulatory requirements, and employee requests. Use approved methods for the collection and analysis of all samples.

Perform self-verification compliance and system assurance audits for multiple occupational health and safety programs to ensure conformance with applicable regulatory requirements.

Serve as a site Radiation Safety Officer and ensure compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements in accordance with the site’s radioactive materials license. Coordinate procurement, storage, installation, inventory, and disposal of all radioactive material and x-ray machines.

Development of new IH programs, where needed, in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements and/or internal BP initiatives as well as ensuring sustained compliance within existing IH

Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Hygiene, or similar field.

Certified Industrial Hygienist (CIH) certification is required

Minimum of 5 years of petrochemical or similar validated experience

Key Collaborators:

You will work within the Health & Safety Team and the Cherry Point Refinery to collaborate and support the broader refinery population. You will work closely with a wide variety of complementary teams and people.

