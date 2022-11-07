The Senior Industrial Hygienist handles and implements Industrial Hygiene and Health related programs for the bp Cherry Point Refinery. This role is a key contributor to ensuring the health, safety, and wellbeing of bp Cherry Point personnel and brings critical skills to the Health & Safety Team.. The Senior Industrial Hygienist is accountable for assuring day-to-day occupational health support to the workforce, providing technical services, being responsible for the implementation of practices to handle site health risks, and ensuring compliance with federal and state occupational health regulations, as well as corporate standards.
You will work within the Health & Safety Team and the Cherry Point Refinery to collaborate and support the broader refinery population. You will work closely with a wide variety of complementary teams and people.
The Senior Industrial Hygienist handles and implements Industrial Hygiene and Health related programs for the bp Cherry Point Refinery. This role is a key contributor to ensuring the health, safety, and wellbeing of bp Cherry Point personnel and brings critical skills to the Health & Safety Team.. The Senior Industrial Hygienist is accountable for assuring day-to-day occupational health support to the workforce, providing technical services, being responsible for the implementation of practices to handle site health risks, and ensuring compliance with federal and state occupational health regulations, as well as corporate standards.