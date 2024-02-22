Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



Join our Team and advance your career as a

Senior Industrial Hygienist MENA

In this role You will:

Work closely with the health hub lead and other key collaborators in the hub businesses to develop and implement IH programmes, standards and practices, aligned with bp’s health strategy and hub business risk-based priorities.

Provide leadership and oversight on all industrial hygiene related matters.

Lead in assessment of work-related health risks, associated with chemical, physical, biological and ergonomic hazards and advise line management on suitable risk prevention or control measures and ongoing risk management strategy.

Collaborate closely with the lead of the health hub on sustained implementation of Health Risk Assessment (HRA), Health Impact Assessment (HIA) and Health Surveillance advised by exposure monitoring programmes.

Own the development and implementation of the hub exposure assessment plan.

Lead on IH compliance and conformance verification and audit activities at site, business or hub level as appropriate.

Take charge of the continued implementation of bp’s industrial hygiene digital tools for IH hazard & risk management and exposure monitoring data.

Use data to supervise performance against IH plan objectives and key results, IH compliance and OMS conformance, 3rd party KPIs and uses data to drive continuous programme improvement.

Provide functional mentoring and coaching of the health hub Industrial Hygiene teams.

Engage with regional government representatives, regulators, external bodies and NGOs in IH advocacy.

Integrate any vital Industrial Hygiene practice into Site/Business/Segment level Operating Management System

Develop intervention strategies based on IH performance trends and new or emerging risks.

Act as the informed buyer for third party IH contracts services and coordinate service delivery.

Provide appropriate professional response to health-related incidents and support and advice on health-related incident investigations.

Maintain appropriate and accurate IH records within ethical boundaries and in line with regulatory and bp requirements.

Understand business performance and financial metrics. Interprets IH risk prioritization and apply rational and balanced needs against budgetary demands. Apply health-based performance metrics to demonstrate positive medium to long-term financial outcomes from IH programmes.

Work with Contractor Management to coordinate and integrate the respective IH needs and practices between all customers

What You will need to be successful:

Health protection professional with International Occupational Hygiene Association (IOHA) National Accreditation Recognition (NAR) qualification.

At least ten years of professional experience working in the field of Industrial Hygiene preferably in oil and gas and related industry.

Affiliation with a technical or professional organization that has proved that individual has reached a level of capability within a technical or professional field (usually but not necessarily acquired through examinations) or Formal certification that they can undertake specialist work or processes

Sound experience in leading teams and advising businesses in good practice health management

Experience in handling health, safety, welfare regulations; employment and civil law as they apply to the workplace and country in which they work

Possess detailed knowledge of BP operations and industry standards, processes, and priorities related to Industrial Hygiene management in the workplace

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Ergonomic risk management, Fatigue risk management, Fitness for task, Food Safety, Health risk management, Health surveillance, Industrial Hygiene, Infectious disease outbreak management, Management of ill health, Medical emergency response, Mental Health, Occupational Health, Public Health, Travel health, Wellbeing programme management, Workforce welfare



