Senior Industrial Hygienist

Responsible for providing advice, support and coaching regarding HS&E related matters based on advanced technical expertise, identifying hazards that occur in day-to-day operations, conducting self-verification activities to ensure conformance with HS&E requirements, and providing coaching and verification that HS&E systems and processes are understood, implemented and sustained.
The purpose of this role is to lead on and promote worker health, aligned to bp’s sustainability Aim 15, improving the health of the workforce and the communities in which we operate. The post holder is responsible for leading all aspects of the Central & Southern Africa Health Hub industrial hygiene programme, including health risk assessment, personal exposure monitoring, implementation of effective controls, training and management of industrial hygiene equipment.
The post holder is responsible for providing technical leadership, guidance, support and mentor regarding industrial hygiene and coordinates performance of any 3rd party industrial hygiene service providers. The Central & Southern Africa Health Hub consists of bp’s businesses in Mauritania & Senegal, South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana.
A current occupational qualification which is recognized by the International Occupational Hygiene Society (IOHA) National NAR (National Accreditation Recognition) Scheme.
We would expect the candidate to have several years’ experience working at Diploma Occupational Hygiene level.
Familiar with the energy sector including offshore.
Experience of implementation of health, safety and industrial hygiene requirements in countries outside of the UK/EU.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership
