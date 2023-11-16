Senior Industrial Hygienist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing advice, support and coaching regarding HS&E related matters based on advanced technical expertise, identifying hazards that occur in day-to-day operations, conducting self-verification activities to ensure conformance with HS&E requirements, and providing coaching and verification that HS&E systems and processes are understood, implemented and sustained.



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

The purpose of this role is to lead on and promote worker health, aligned to bp’s sustainability Aim 15, improving the health of the workforce and the communities in which we operate. The post holder is responsible for leading all aspects of the Central & Southern Africa Health Hub industrial hygiene programme, including health risk assessment, personal exposure monitoring, implementation of effective controls, training and management of industrial hygiene equipment.

The post holder is responsible for providing technical leadership, guidance, support and mentor regarding industrial hygiene and coordinates performance of any 3rd party industrial hygiene service providers. The Central & Southern Africa Health Hub consists of bp’s businesses in Mauritania & Senegal, South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide oversight and support on industrial hygiene matters to all business and disciplines in the health hub and promote industrial hygiene in the business.support development and implementation of business-specific coordinated health plans aligned with business/customer risk profile, regulatory & bp requirements, P&C health & wellbeing and P&O HSE&C health and industrial hygiene priorities.

Provide IH technical leadership of local response to global health incidents (eg. pandemic) and IH emergency response preparedness. Develops and tests IH-related scenarios within the site/region emergency drills and exercises.

Act as an informed buyer and lead contracted services (aligned with central health contracts/ 3rd party service provision) for routine and IH emergency response preparedness.

Lead and/or provide oversight in the planning and execution of workplace exposure assessment of work-related health risks associated with chemical, physical, biological, and ergonomic hazards and advises on suitable risk prevention or control measures and ongoing integrated risk management strategy.

Be responsible for the implementation of global IH programmes and digital solutions locally eg. exposure monitoring, chemicals risk management and ongoing local ownership and oversight of these programmes. Maintain appropriate and accurate records within ethical and data protection boundaries.

Conduct a risk based self-verification and support central health assurance activity as planned.

Provide IH input into Contractor Management and procurement processes to coordinate and integrate bp health requirements and expectation

Apply standardized health reporting, performance management and quality improvement in line activity including local risk factors, KPIs and other local metrics; their integration into global bp health metrics for further aggregation, analysis, and learning.

Manage relationships with relevant local health authorities, regulators, government agencies, advocacy groups and industry bodies. Identifies, monitors, and prioritizes IH aspects of emerging health issues and new and evolving IH legislation and/or bp standards.

Serve as an advocate for and raise visibility of Health, wellbeing and Industrial hygiene and their value to the business among business leaders’ line, managers, and employees. Support and facilitate the “culture of care.

Essential Education:

A current occupational qualification which is recognized by the International Occupational Hygiene Society (IOHA) National NAR (National Accreditation Recognition) Scheme.

Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses.

We would expect the candidate to have several years’ experience working at Diploma Occupational Hygiene level.

Essential Experience and Requirements:

Considerable experience of running and leading proactive industrial hygiene management programmes, including worker personal exposure monitoring and risk management in high hazard industries.

Experience of project handling the practical implementation of worker health risk reduction measures.

Good understanding of health, safety and industrial hygiene regulatory requirements as applicable to the UK/EU

Experience of handling risk prioritization.

Proven experience in the development of policies and processes to address risks

Experience of providing relevant industrial hygiene and H&S training and coaching

Proactive individual with strong collaborator leadership skills across regions and with different cultures.

Experience in crisis management or operational response to incidents from an Industrial Hygienist perspective

Proven record in advising and analyzing HSE performance delivery

Track record of taking innovative approaches, delivering novel technology solutions to technical challenges from concept trough to commercial implementation.

A great teammate with strong networking, communication relationship building and influencing skills shown across a range of teams, management levels and partners

Work in partnership with other members of Central & Southern Africa Health Hub team and with safety professionals and environmental professionals in the wider HSE+C team.

Proven technical leadership, driving delivery of technical solutions across a range of technical programmes.

Desirable Criteria:

Familiar with the energy sector including offshore.

Experience of implementation of health, safety and industrial hygiene requirements in countries outside of the UK/EU.

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



