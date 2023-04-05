Job summary

We have an exciting new opportunity as a Senior Inspection Engineer in the Inspection Engineering team. The global Inspection Engineering team delivers technical solutions to traditional hydrocarbon and growing low carbon businesses in order to transform bp to an integrated energy company, and help the planet achieve net zero. The team identifies and solves bp's highest priority materials challenges by supporting hundreds of individuals that plan and perform inspections to manage the risk of equipment mechanical integrity failure. Value is delivered to bp businesses around the world by completing many activities among the inspection technology themes: non-destructive evaluation (nde), robotics, corrosion monitoring sensors, and data. The inspection engineer role is adaptable; work activities are matched to each individual's unique capabilities and ambitions. Deliverables are dynamic and vary from quick immediate consulting guidance to long-term technology developments. This prominent role has exposure to all parts of bp, influences high impact business decisions, collaborates with leading industry experts, and leverages global engineering bp resources including access to the bp inspection lab.

The accountabilities of this role include:

Deliver innovative and pragmatic technical solutions by embracing co-ownership of business challenges and understanding the needs of bp internal customers in projects and operations teams.

Answer challenging inspection questions from bp internal customers by applying knowledge, experience, and engineering judgement; complete inspection technology validation trials as necessary.

Share learnings with the bp inspection community, develop engineering technical standard documents, and provide technical training.

Support efforts to ensure equipment material mechanical integrity risks are understood, controlled, and reduced across the business to deliver safe operating results.

Advance bp net zero ambition by providing direct support to low carbon businesses and help measure the operational carbon footprint of hydrocarbon businesses.

Maintain awareness of significant inspection activities @ bp and significant industry advancements; build relationships with inspection companies and represent bp at industry technical groups.

What do we want to see from you!

Engineering degree in materials, mechanical, non-destructive evaluation, or equivalent field of study.

Technical understanding and work experience in at least one of the following inspection technology themes: non-destructive evaluation (visual/optical, ultrasonic, radiographic, electromagnetic, or thermography), robotics (crawlers, drones, subsea remote operated vehicles, or quadrupeds), corrosion monitoring sensors (wireless instrumentation or digital architecture), or data (inspection database management systems, risk-based inspection, or advanced statistical analysis).

Ability to establish equipment inspection work scope and prescribe inspection techniques, define inspection technique measurement requirements, review and validate inspection technique calibration procedures and measurement performance, train and qualify inspection technicians, witness field inspections, analyse inspection data, review reports and plan for future inspections.

Ability to travel periodically to: bp inspection lab, bp project/operation sites, and industry conferences.

Desirable:

Awareness of at least one of the following businesses: subsea oil/gas production, topside oil/gas production, pipelines/terminals, refining, wind, solar, hydrogen, or carbon capture/storage.

Awareness of at least one of the following advanced non-destructive evaluation techniques: 3D metrology laser scanning, ultrasonic phased array or time of flight diffraction, mid-range or long-range ultrasonic guided wave, digital real time radiography, eddy current, magnetic flux leakage, alternating current field measurements, moisture detection imaging, or acoustic emission.

Awareness of at least one of the following equipment types: pressure vessels, process piping, pipelines, storage tanks, furnaces, heat exchanger tubes, topside structures, subsea equipment, well casings, wind turbines, solar panels, or electrolyser components.

