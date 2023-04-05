We have an exciting new opportunity as a Senior Inspection Engineer in the Inspection Engineering team. The global Inspection Engineering team delivers technical solutions to traditional hydrocarbon and growing low carbon businesses in order to transform bp to an integrated energy company, and help the planet achieve net zero. The team identifies and solves bp's highest priority materials challenges by supporting hundreds of individuals that plan and perform inspections to manage the risk of equipment mechanical integrity failure. Value is delivered to bp businesses around the world by completing many activities among the inspection technology themes: non-destructive evaluation (nde), robotics, corrosion monitoring sensors, and data. The inspection engineer role is adaptable; work activities are matched to each individual's unique capabilities and ambitions. Deliverables are dynamic and vary from quick immediate consulting guidance to long-term technology developments. This prominent role has exposure to all parts of bp, influences high impact business decisions, collaborates with leading industry experts, and leverages global engineering bp resources including access to the bp inspection lab.
What do we want to see from you!
