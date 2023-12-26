This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



We are looking for a top-tier Senior Instrument & Control Engineer who will be responsible for provision of Instrument & Control engineering expertise and judgment in service of the assets, acting as the lead and using advanced technical capabilities and an agile approach building and maintaining effective working relationships within their field and working closely with Operations and Maintenance to ensure efficient and safe delivery of the I&C related activities, modifications and all issues that require the I&C engineering expertise to resolve technical challenges.Please note that this role is open to applications from Azerbaijani only!



We expect you to:

Ensure pragmatic solutions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination and engineering standardization.

Perform detailed engineering for I&C related Engineering Queries (EQs) and handover complete scopes to either maintenance or program execution teams.

Lead I&C engineering studies and assessments to develop front end engineering and to provide recommendations in basis of design reports or statement of requirements for brownfield projects in the AGT region.

Provide I&C expertise to other teams by performing and reviewing complex or non-routine I&C calculations and analyses.

Provide I&C advice to Management of Change (MoCs) and to brownfield projects and modifications.

Lead support activities which involve regulatory compliance, deviations from technical practices/specifications, design reviews, procurement support for complex packages, life cycle operability and Category Management activities.

Interpret and clarify technical practices and relevant codes and standards and provide review and assurance of I&C engineering, modifications, and design works.

Lead and provide I&C expertise to hazard identification and risk assessment processes. (Relevant hazard identification and risk assessment processes include MOCs, HAZOPs, LOPAs, HAZIDs, Human Factors Analysis, What-Ifs, Vulnerability studies, Bow-ties and Risk Action Plans.), as well as in performing incident investigations (IRIS) and defect investigations.

Lead and coordinate I&C activities which related to Barrier Health Assessment and Self-verification processes.

Ensure cyber security risk controls are in place on all regional automation systems and associated barriers are proactively managed.

Monitor and coordinate the performance of the management devices in region.

Identify measurement gaps, develops and implements corrective plans.

Ensure that the inspection, testing, maintenance, condition monitoring tasks are in CMMS and Operator Workbench are aligned with the technical intent of Equipment Strategies (ES).

Develop and update the technical content of ES based on equipment performance feedback and performs periodic review of CMMS.

Perform reliability analysis for I&C equipment using surveillance, maintenance and condition monitoring data, and trends performance metrics.

Lead on resolution of complex, multi-discipline technical issues where the dominant component is instrumentation & control equipment.

Record relevant findings in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities and raise high priority lessons.

Design and continuously improve C&A associated layers of protection.

Liaise with bp’s Main Automation Contractor to manage healthcare, non-routine, and critical activities.

Initiate, review and approve I&C MOC scope including Programmable Electronic Systems Change Request (PESCR) process.

Define opportunities for Continuous Improvement, defect elimination, standardization and risk reduction across the region.

Lead the establishment and monitoring of performance management of I&C metrics.

Contribute to an engineering culture promoting excellence and providing guidance to other engineers supporting continuous learning, improvement, and development.



We believe the successful candidate should have:

BSc or international equivalent in Electrical, Electronic or related engineering field.

Substantial experience and technical understanding of engineering, maintenance and operation of I&C systems/equipment in oil and gas processing facilities

Knowledge of governing codes, regulations and industry standards relevant to instrumentation & control engineering, and proven ability in practical application of engineering standards and practices for instrumentation and control systems and equipment.

Good interpersonal skills with a demonstrated ability to collaborate with a wide range of teams and in a multidiscipline environment.



Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



