Senior Instrument & Control Engineer – Hydrogen

Job summary

Hydrogen is the element that’s going to get the world to net zero faster – not just when it’s integrated with renewables like solar and wind, but also when it’s combined with bp’s values and the best talent out there. We’re focussing on areas where hydrogen will make the biggest impact – areas where switching to electricity is trickier, and we can make a meaningful impact in a way no one else can.

We are looking for a senior control and instrument engineer with a passion for working in a multi-discipline environment, experience in project delivery and an interest in the successful deployment of new technologies in the operational environment.

Based in the I&E-E ICE team, this role is for a technical individual to work on hydrogen technology development activities and to work with the growing portfolio of hydrogen projects.

This will be a challenging role and you will need to be able to focus across a wide range of problems, for example understanding the process safety risks and optimisation opportunities of the decisions made at the project concept stage and for technology selection, suitability of the selected codes and standards, identifying the need for novel and unproven technology and development of technology plans, the robust control of an integrated energy processes, automation system digital security and package control and safety system integration, as well working with specialists in optimisation, instrumentation, Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS), Fire and Gas (F&G) detection and operations critical telecoms when required.

Evaluate technical offers and verify feasibility, assess technology readiness and identify inherent risks for further evaluation.

Work with 3rd party suppliers and lead Joint Industry Practice in the development of enabling technology and standards.

Identify risks and opportunities in innovative, emerging products and systems provided by suppliers ranging from start-up companies to established industry leaders.

Contribute to concept selection and the define scope of work for suppliers.

Develop opportunities for systems wide optimisation and automation.

Verification of field instrumentation equipment and supporting infrastructure, SIS, F&G and digitally secure systems in accordance with bp standards.

Work with suppliers to ensure robust integration of control systems, Safety Instrumented Systems and F&G.

Work with engineers from the supporting sub-disciplines and the digital teams to deliver standard solutions for implementation in hydrogen projects.

Extract, record and implement learning from project execution and operational experience and contribute to the development of standard engineering solutions and practices.

Support for the relevant projects Engineering Community of Practice (CoP) and the wider Instrument, Control and Electrical (ICE) Network.

Selection and use of Industry standards and bp internal practices.

What do we want to see from you!

Bachelor and/or master’s degree in engineering or related subject area relevant to control and instrumentation engineering.

Define and execute stages of project delivery experience.

Experience integrating package control, Safety and F&G systems with higher level safety, control and monitoring systems.

Knowledge of field instrumentation, automated valves and collaborate with electrical system.

Knowledge of Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) and Fire and Gas (F&G) systems

Understanding of robust process control principles and real time optimisation techniques.

Experience in automation system cyber security and cloud-based solutions.

Desirable qualifications and experience:

Chartered engineering or registered professional engineer.

Functional safety certification e.g., FS-Eng, or CFSE/P

Exposure to refining operations, turn-around and projects.

Experience with SCADA, network, process control and data exchange related installations for energy infrastructure.

