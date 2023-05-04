Senior Instrument & Controls Engineer

Job summary

A career in Productions & Operations (P&O) entity is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile approach as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp.

About the role

We are now looking for a Senior Instrument & Control engineer to join bp Solutions' Instrument, Control, and Electrical (ICE) discipline engineering team dedicated to support the exciting new organization call Production Management Unit (PMU).

The PMU is a remote surveillance and monitoring team made up of multi-discipline engineers across the globe to help operation manage and improve safety and production while reducing emissions from the Production & Operation (P&O) sites. The PMU are in 4 key hubs call Global Collaboration Centers (GCC) located in Houston, Aberdeen, London, and Baku.

This position will be supporting the Aberdeen Hub’s offshore facilities and will leverage a person with a deep understanding of operation and engineering practice. The individual’s goal is to identify & articulate value using data analytics & tools. To ultimately improve the performance of our systems at the sites and realize the value, the individual will have to use their leadership skills to communicate and build relationship with the operating sites and/or other functions.

What you will deliver

Deliver production value for the Production Delivery Units (PDUs) and wider business through monitoring the health and performance of control, automation and safety instrumented systems.

Provide ‘sustain’ support for growing advanced process control deployments.

Work with Production Support Squad (PSS) squads to manage performance, carbon and vulnerability issues.

Optimization of the control, automation and safety instrumented system performance to deliver safe, reliable, compliant, low carbon operations to or beyond installed capacity.

Identify and evaluate production opportunities from automation systems.

Identify and own the transient operating margins around setpoints to support real-world implementation of optimal setpoints. Identify advanced process control opportunities. ​

Contribute to development of site operating guidance that implements optimization steps.

Surveillance & monitoring of control, automation and safety instrumented systems, including fire & gas systems, through device, controller, alarm and valve performance monitoring, to understand health, performance, anomalies and opportunities.

Develop prioritized production improvement opportunities for PDU.

Identify weak signals in deteriorating system/equipment performance.

Monitor and classify barrier health/performance and input findings into barrier health, risk management, vulnerabilities, etc.

Testing and acceptance of digital tools for automation systems surveillance.

Recommend instrument calibration, control valve step tests and historian (site & enterprise) modifications to improve monitoring.

Provide automation insight and knowledge to capacity reviews.

Feedback surveillance and monitoring insights to bp Solutions/Production Support Unit (PSU) for input into generic/specific equipment strategies.

Support PDU with global insight and specialist knowledge.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to having an engineering degree (or equivalent experience) the successful candidate will also demonstrate:

Several years relevent engineering and operation experience.

Deep understanding of topside facility operation from processes and I&C systems.

Self-motivated and driven with the ability to work and deliver with minimum supervision.

Leadership behavior essential for mentoring, working, and share learning across the global PMU.

Ability to think outside of the box and bring new ideas and perspective to the team.

Deep experience with loop tuning (simple to complex system level tuning).

Deep experience with DCS and SIS systems including 3rd party package systems, and HMIs.

Deep knowledge of ISA ad IEC standards related to Safety Instrumented System (SIS) and alarm system.

Working knowledge of North Sea regulatory requirements.

It would be beneficial to also have experience in:

Advance Process Control

Bowties and Barrier Health assessments

eCoW, Sempcheck, Maximo, Optima, Atlas, CSCR, and SAP Fiori

AMS, Plant Triage, Pi Vision, Power BI, SEEQ, AeShield, PSI, Uniformance, Palantir, ADO, etc.

PCN/PIN network design and performance

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.