Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Senior Instrument &amp; PS Engineer

Senior Instrument &amp; PS Engineer

Senior Instrument & PS Engineer

  • Location
  • Travel required
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144393BR
  • Experience level
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Grade G

Responsible for providing specialist Instrumentation & Control engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying advanced engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Apply Search all jobs at bp