Senior Instrument and Control Engineer

Job summary

Role Synopsis

Mauritania and Senegal is a new Region, and this role offers an exciting opportunity to work in an emerging world-class hydrocarbon basin in a development that is not only significant for bp but also for the two countries involved.



The role will support Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Phase 1, which consists of subsea gas production to an FPSO with a gas flowline being sent to a near-shore hub/terminal hosting a Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) vessel and LNG export terminal facilities.



This role will support M&S GTA phase 1 team to deliver operations readiness plan to set the region up for a successful start-up and stay up and transition into supporting the operating assets.



Key Responsibilities:

Responsible for development and discipline technical review of start-up, operation, and maintenance procedures/strategies.

Day-to-day technical support and troubleshooting

Supporting project and modification activities and management of change

Analysing equipment performance

Asessing the condition of equipment

Developing and improving technical content of equipment strategies and work deferal requests against the strategy

Provide assurance that equipment strategies and performance standards are executed as intended

Participate in failure mode and root cause analysis

Participate in risk and vulnerability identification, assessment and management

Facilitate the maintenance activities, including reviewing spares

Develop and review control and automation performance criteria, standards and KPIs

Develop Digital Security strategies, procedures and ensure cyber security risk controls are in place on the automation systems and that associated barriers are proactively managed.

Essential Education

Professional accreditation, such as Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer.



Essential Experience and job requirements