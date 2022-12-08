Senior Instrument and Control Engineer

Role Synopsis
Mauritania and Senegal is a new Region, and this role offers an exciting opportunity to work in an emerging world-class hydrocarbon basin in a development that is not only significant for bp but also for the two countries involved.
The role will support Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Phase 1, which consists of subsea gas production to an FPSO with a gas flowline being sent to a near-shore hub/terminal hosting a Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) vessel and LNG export terminal facilities.
This role will support M&S GTA phase 1 team to deliver operations readiness plan to set the region up for a successful start-up and stay up and transition into supporting the operating assets.
Key Responsibilities:
Essential Education
Professional accreditation, such as Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer.
Essential Experience and job requirements