Senior Instrument and Control Engineer

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143209BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Role Synopsis
Mauritania and Senegal is a new Region, and this role offers an exciting opportunity to work in an emerging world-class hydrocarbon basin in a development that is not only significant for bp but also for the two countries involved.

The role will support Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Phase 1, which consists of subsea gas production to an FPSO with a gas flowline being sent to a near-shore hub/terminal hosting a Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) vessel and LNG export terminal facilities.

This role will support M&S GTA phase 1 team to deliver operations readiness plan to set the region up for a successful start-up and stay up and transition into supporting the operating assets.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for development and discipline technical review of start-up, operation, and maintenance procedures/strategies.
  • Day-to-day technical support and troubleshooting
  • Supporting project and modification activities and management of change
  • Analysing equipment performance
  • Asessing the condition of equipment
  • Developing and improving technical content of equipment strategies and work deferal requests against the strategy
  • Provide assurance that equipment strategies and performance standards are executed as intended
  • Participate in failure mode and root cause analysis
  • Participate in risk and vulnerability identification, assessment and management
  • Facilitate the maintenance activities, including reviewing spares
  • Develop and review control and automation performance criteria, standards and KPIs
  • Develop Digital Security strategies, procedures and ensure cyber security risk controls are in place on the automation systems and that associated barriers are proactively managed.

Essential Education
Professional accreditation, such as Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer.

Essential Experience and job requirements

  • Minimum of 10 years of engineering and/or operations experience and technical understanding of engineering, maintenance, and operation of instrumentation, control, automation, and safety systems in energy or processing facilities.
  • Knowledge of governing codes, industry standards, and regulations relevant to instrumentation and control engineering, and proven ability in the practical application of engineering standards and practices for instrumentation and control systems.
  • Experience in managing C&I packages on operating facilities. Experience in Alarm Management and Digital Security control and management.
  • Experience in Emerson Automation Systems (ICSS); Alarm, and control loop continuous improvement.
  • Delivery-focused and able to demonstrate effective operations technical management skills.
