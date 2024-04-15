Senior Instrument and Protective Systems (I&PS) Engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis: The bp Solutions Engineering team is a global engineering team covering a wide range of subject areas and supporting bp’s worldwide Production and Refining portfolio. Within Solutions Engineering is the Instrumentation, Control and Electrical (ICE) team that provides expertise in the areas of instrumentation and SIS, process control and automation and electrical systems. Based within this team and working with the Instrument and Protective Systems Discipline Lead, the Senior Instrument & Protective Systems Engineer is a pivotal role in the team. The principal accountability is supporting high priority Instrument and Protective Systems (I&PS) engineering-related requests from P&O regions/assets and providing central/strategic I&PS discipline leadership to P&O. The role will provide an excellent opportunity to develop as a technical leader, build a worldwide network inside and outside bp, obtain experience in bp’s global interests and to make a real difference. Key Accountabilities: Instrumentation (flow, level, temperature pressure), including design, installation and calibration in process / oil and gas industries

I&C contribution to LOPA studies

Functional Safety Lifecycle, SIL calculations and SRS

Protective systems (SIS) including associated reviews - Functional Safety Assessments (FSAs); instrumented Independent Protection Layers (IPLs) reviews

Codes and standards (API/IEC), project design criteria and ETPs (bp engineering standards)

Lead, when required, I&PS Community of Practice across Production & Operations

Experience with providing instrument and protective systems engineering operational support to industrial assets, including safe operation of equipment, reliability initiatives, and maintenance strategies.

Ability to:

o Read/decipher regulations and industry codes along with explaining requirements to others.

o Communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing. Able to address technical matters with conviction at all levels of the company. Essential Education: Tertiary education (degree in Engineering or related discipline) and/or equivalent relevant professional qualification. Essential Experience and Job Requirements: Extensive experience in oil and gas

Extensive experience with instrumentation and controls in process industry, including design, installation and calibration of pressure sensing, fire and gas, level sensing and valve actuation.

Record relevant learnings in shared learning systems, incorporates into local activities and raises high priority lessons. Desirable criteria: Knowledge and experience of using AE Shield for SIL calculations, working with PowerBI and dashboards

Experience of working across different cultures, supporting different operating regions/assets and engaging with a wide variety of customers or suppliers.

Chartered Engineer status.

Why Join our team? At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.







Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

