Senior Instrumentation & Electrical Team Leader

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

bp Terminals and Pipelines is looking for a Global I&E Team leader for instrumentation, control systems, power distribution and cyber security for all US and ESA T&P facilities.

The successful candidate will be responsible for sustaining and continuing to grow a robust electrical and process safety culture across our global organization. This role entails emphasizing safety as a paramount consideration in all activities and decision-making processes. Key deliverables include ever-greening and implementing detailed safety policies and procedures that align with company standards, regulatory mandates, and industry best practices.

In this role, you will lead and support the professional development of your team members and provide direction on work prioritization. Responsibilities include providing personalized mentoring and coaching to improve their technical skills, problem-solving abilities, and overall technical expertise. Active participation in project planning/scheduling and day-to-day operation support are critical to support the business.

Technical oversight as an engineering leader involves ensuring that all engineering designs and processes meet stringent standards and specifications. This includes leading the team thorough design reviews to guarantee alignment with project requirements and industry regulations. Providing expert guidance and support to engineering teams is essential for resolving complex technical issues and optimizing solutions for efficiency and performance. As a leader, you must navigate interdisciplinary collaboration, coordinating with various teams to integrate engineering designs seamlessly into broader project objectives.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering

10 years petrochemical engineering, maintenance, reliability, and project engineering

Expertise in industry codes (NFPA 70 NEC, NFPA 70E, API RP 500, and other various NFPA and IEEE codes and standards)

Expertise in onshore pipeline and terminal operations.

Expertise in motor control (both Low and Medium voltage), AC motors (fractional through thousands of HP), switchgear, transformers, raceways, and hazardous classified area installations.

Expertise in electrical power system analysis, short circuit studies, coordination, load flow and arc flash using computer-based simulation software.

Expertise in service and out-of-service inspection and testing program for electrical equipment confirming the equipment operates within safe operational limits and is fit for service.

Expertise in process control network cybersecurity requirements and implementation.

Join our diverse team as an engineering leader, where you'll coordinate a diverse array of stakeholders including operations support, facility engineering, process safety engineering, and business leadership. Your role will be pivotal in ensuring seamless coordination and alignment with the unique needs and expectations of each group. Key responsibilities will include optimizing project execution in collaboration with operations support, safeguarding infrastructure integrity alongside facility engineering, and implementing rigorous safety protocols through process safety engineering. You'll also play a crucial role in aligning engineering strategies with overarching business objectives under senior leadership guidance. Strong communication, leadership, and strategic thinking skills are essential for driving successful project outcomes and encouraging a collaborative team environment. Our team culture emphasizes innovation, continuous improvement, and a dedication to excellence, making us leaders in the field. If you're ready to lead with passion and expertise, apply now to join our innovative team.

Why join us!

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Operations is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy.

We are looking for operations experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time. Apply today!

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you: