Senior Instrumentation Engineer

The Instrumentation Subject Matter Expert (SME) is responsible for the safe and efficient execution of instrument engineering, specification and maintenance work within the refinery. This is accomplished through the development of Site Technical Practices for Instrumentation and through interface with I&E Supervisors, Crafts and Instrument Engineers in the refinery. The Instrumentation SME works closely with the SIS team to provide assurance that our instrumentation safety systems perform as intended. The Instrumentation SME is responsible for developing short and long range plans for instrumentation systems in the refinery that support the HSSE, availability and financial goals of the refinery. He or she accomplishes this through the delivery of preventative and predictive maintenance systems and associated project upgrades. The Instrumentation SME reviews any variances to the Site Technical Practices prior to review by the site Instrument Technical Authority. The Instrumentation SME is also jointly accountable with the I&E Superintendent for the technical development of the craftsmen.

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Develop and lead instrumentation specification updates and coordinate specification content with other disciplines

Mentor the Instrument Maintenance & Reliability Engineers

Act as the interface with the SIS SME/TA to keep the entire instrument group informed of plans for SIS systems and changes to ISA 84 and STP requirements

Lead periodic review of Whiting instrumentation testing standards to provide technical assurance at the required interval

Coordinate input into and regular review of the 5 Year Instrument Improvement Capital Plan

Lead the refinery Instrument Focused Team Meeting and act as the site representative on the monthly BP Instrument and Protective Systems CoP

Review the instrumentation reliability KPI’s each month and identify corrective action to address negative trends

Provide assurance that Capital Projects are appropriately designed and commissioned from an Instrumentation discipline perspective and provide guidance to the Projects Instrument Technical Specialist/Instrument and Protective Systems Engineer

Review the Green House Gas and RSR instrument test results

Review calibration data of the NPDES meters at the Waste Water Treatment Plant

Monitor the performance of the mass balance calculations of each unit

Interface with Emerson concerning Valve Link Testing of Control Valves

Support the growth of the Asset Management System in the refinery and is accountable for the Instrument Health Index

Accountable for recommending content of the instrumentation approved manufacturer list

Act as the Critical Instrument Administrator for the refinery per Whiting instrumentation maintenance standards

Develop and lead updates to site instrumentation QA/QC practices

Review of the calibration of the flare control instrumentation and maintenance of the data

Review of mechanical integrity documentation for failed Critical Instrument Tests each year.



Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or equivalent technical expertise.



Minimum of 10 years of experience as an end user in a refinery or similar manufacturing environment.



Computer proficiency in standard desktop and electrical engineering software.

Knowledge of industry codes, guidelines and regulatory standards to include NEC, ISA, NFPA, and API.

Experience with distributed control systems, instrumentation and controls and basic analyzers

Experience with instrument and control equipment design, specification, installation, repair & maintenance

Experience with various types of control and on/off valves

Technical knowledge of instrument and control system engineering calculations, construction methods, and materials.

Experience with PLC and Safety Instrumented Systems.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment {+ 1 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.