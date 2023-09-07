Senior Instrumentation Engineer

The Instrumentation Subject Matter Expert (SME) is responsible for the safe and efficient execution of instrument engineering, specification and maintenance work within the refinery. This is accomplished through the development of Site Technical Practices for Instrumentation and through interface with I&E Supervisors, Crafts and Instrument Engineers in the refinery. The Instrumentation SME works closely with the SIS team to provide assurance that our instrumentation safety systems perform as intended. The Instrumentation SME is responsible for developing short and long range plans for instrumentation systems in the refinery that support the HSSE, availability and financial goals of the refinery. He or she accomplishes this through the delivery of preventative and predictive maintenance systems and associated project upgrades. The Instrumentation SME reviews any variances to the Site Technical Practices prior to review by the site Instrument Technical Authority. The Instrumentation SME is also jointly accountable with the I&E Superintendent for the technical development of the craftsmen.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment {+ 1 more}
