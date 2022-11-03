Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Provision of deep technical expertise and judgement in material selection, corrosion management, monitoring, inspection, pressure system engineering to site projects and operations, including maintenance and turnaround. Ensure pragmatic solutions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination and engineering standardization. Proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems.



Join our team and advance your career as:



Senior Integrity Management Engineer (Omani National only)



If you join our team, you may have the following responsibilities:

Lead the corrosion threat assessment for the region ensuring that the identified threats reflect current operations.

Define, implement, and manage Regional Corrosion and Materials mitigation programs across IM and other functions.

Own the Corrosion Management Strategy and maintain it up to date

Facilitate and manage the Risk Based Assessment (RBA) review exercises for the equipment/facilities on the region.

Lead and coordinate the Integrated fluid threats meeting for the region

Lead and own the Fabric Maintenance Review meetings for the region

Steer the corrosion and materials engineering reviews for relevant Barrier Health Review Exercises, such as P4.

Lead incidents investigation related to materials incompatibility/degradation to define the root cause and to recommend the rectification plan.

Review and endorse corrosion-related metrics (e.g. corrosion dashboard, corrosion control matrices and LOPC data) and intervene where appropriate.

Integrate with associated disciplines to ensure adequate equipment care, including production chemistry, pressure systems integrity, structural & civil engineering and pipeline engineering.

Deliver Enhancement Projects in improving the integrity of the facility and corrosion monitoring program/techniques.

Manage and own the learnings related to material and corrosion for the region by incorporating them into local activities, specifications/practices/procedures and escalate high priority lessons.

Conduct corrosion monitoring optimization plan and manage the uncertainties using the risk matrix

Supervise and approve the deployment of corrosion monitoring tools/kits and verify that they are being utilized in a standardized manner.

Manages performance of Corrosion Monitoring and Cathodic Protection using the agreed leading and lagging KPIs, and reports these as required through the regional meeting cadence

Coordinates the regional response to corrosion & material related incidents and emerging risks and provide assurance as required. This includes risk assessments, technical studies, MoC, reliability analysis, start-up assurance reviews etc.

Conduct oversight and Self Verification on activities managed by the integrity management engineering services contractor.

Follow and adhere to the requirements specified in OMS, and contribute to the delivery of safe, compliant, and reliable operations

Demonstrate personal responsibility for the safety and well-being of individuals.

Pursue systematic management through standardization, clarification, and the elimination of defects/deficiencies

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Open for Omani National Only.

Bachelor of Science degree in a relevant science or engineering discipline

Professional accreditation (Chartered Engineer)

Deep technical expertise in several areas related to the discipline including materials selection, failure investigation, corrosion mechanisms, RBA/RBI (risk-based threat assessment and risk-based inspection), corrosion mitigation and monitoring, corrosion management, fabric maintenance, cathodic protection, welding, erosion and erosion management.

Extensive experience and technical understanding of cathodic protection system, corrosion monitoring coupons/probes, fabric maintenance and other areas related to the discipline.

Proven ability in pragmatic application of upstream and regional engineering processes, standards, and practices.

Ability to provides technical coaching / professional guidance to support development of others and communicate/encourage feedback on a regular, ongoing basis.

