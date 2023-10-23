Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

The Senior Integrity Specialist supports bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana and is accountable for the safe, reliable and efficient planning and execution of the integrity program within an assigned area(s). This includes, leading associates within assigned area to provide advanced direction and advice. The Senior Integrity Specialist plays a key role in owning and supervising the mechanical integrity and compliance of the assigned area by providing direction on equipment coverage requirements, inspection frequency, data interpretation and analysis. The Senior Integrity Specialist reports into the Integrity Superintendent and provides informal leadership, guidance, and training to the Inspectors. This includes, acting as a senior consultant to assure compliance and integrity practices are being followed within area.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Supports the strategic direction of the integrity program.

Assists in the development of a sustainable and optimized refinery integrity program.

Leads the integrity program for assigned area including assurance for compliance activity. Integrates area plan with refinery plan.- In-depth understanding and ability to provide interpretations of industry codes and regulations to inspectors and area partners.

Provides technical direction on equipment inspection coverage, inspection frequency, data interpretation and analysis.

Supervises the in-depth technical analysis provided from inspectors to be able to develop recommendations based on the analysis.

Coaches and mentors less experienced integrity specialists.

Problem solves and provides guidance on Non-Destructive Equipment (NDE) applications to inspectors. Issues can be ambiguous and difficult to resolve given the scope of the area.

Reviews and approves NDE procedures when applicable.

Responsible for the evaluation of equipment damage and failures to determine impacts on area integrity.

Responsible for the evaluation of the condition monitoring data.

Attends Unit Health Monitoring (UHM) meetings and provides integrity guidance proactively.

Develops turnaround scope for area for all fixed equipment and piping.

Supports project Quality Assurance / Quality Control as applicable.

Supports WPS/PQR reviews and approval as necessary.

Develops and drives the completion of all IWRs.

Review and approve all Integrity related Management of Change (MOC) requests and assures closure in a thorough and timely manner.

Builds relationships within the area across multiple teams and provides support as needed. Collaborates across Operations and Maintenance in assigned area to systemically resolve problems by applying informed judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on mechanical integrity. -

Engages outside of area to share standard methodologies.

Identifies and addresses integrity related risks as needed.

Assures quality and consistent application of integrity practices and procedures.

Content owner for a subset of site integrity practices and procedures

Participates on turnaround team including develop inspection and repair scopes. ​

Education

Minimum of an associate’s degree in a technical field is required; prefer bachelor’s degree in a technical field such as engineering.

Experience

7+ years of experience in manufacturing is required; experience in a refinery or chemical plant setting preferred.

Proficient knowledge in basic NDE techniques (VT, UT, MT, PT).

Proficient knowledge regarding API 571, Damage Mechanisms Affecting Fixed Equipment in industry. ​

Required Skills / Competencies

Competencies:

Ability to influence in integrity management; ability to work across broad groups.

Ability to develop, implement and sustain integrity policy, procedure, standards, and practice

Specialized knowledge in integrity/inspection management

​​

Technical Competencies:

Managing risk and providing assurance

Integrity management

Relationship management

​​

Skills:

Demonstrated project/program and risk management.

Strong interpersonal skills (verbal and written) to influence internal key partners.

Ability to coach and mentor others. ​

Certifications / Licenses

API 510/570/653 certification or willing to obtain certification is required.

National Board Inspection Code (NBIC) commission for both Inservice and Repair, or willing to obtain is required.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, API 570, Commercial acumen, Communication, Corrosion management, Corrosion modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Management, Degradation monitoring, Degradation threat assessment, Digital fluency, Engineering Failure Analysis, Equipment preservation and protection, Erosion modelling, External degradation barrier selection, External degradation threats, Incident investigation and learning, Inspection Management System, Inspection robotics, Inspection Systems, Integrity Engineering, Integrity Management, Internal degradation barrier selection {+ 24 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.