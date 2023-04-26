Job summary

*This is a hybrid role that offers the flexibility of working from our office in Sunbury-upon-Thames (60%) and from home (40%)*



The Senior Intelligence Analyst (Operational Intelligence) is responsible for coordinating the work and shift patterns of a team of Intelligence Analysts in the Intelligence and Response Operations Centre (IROC). They are expected to triage requests for operational intelligence support from across the company, identifying the most appropriate approach, and prioritising responses to manage workload. They will ensure a high quality of output is maintained, and work with the IROC Senior manager to continually improve the operational intelligence offering in the IROC.

Principal Accountabilities:

Day to day coordination of a team of seven intelligence analysts, including coordinating a shift rota, balancing leave requests, delivering training to new starters.

Provide support and direction to intelligence analysts to help them improve their skills and expertise.

Triage requests for IROC operational intelligence support, prioritising these requests and identifying the most appropriate methods of delivering them.

Supervise quality control of IROC products.

Use intelligence expertise to proactively identify and drive improvements in the IROC’s operational intelligence offering.

Work with Senior Technical Analyst to develop new and existing tools and working methods for the team.

Required Skills and Experience: