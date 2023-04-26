*This is a hybrid role that offers the flexibility of working from our office in Sunbury-upon-Thames (60%) and from home (40%)*
The Senior Intelligence Analyst (Operational Intelligence) is responsible for coordinating the work and shift patterns of a team of Intelligence Analysts in the Intelligence and Response Operations Centre (IROC). They are expected to triage requests for operational intelligence support from across the company, identifying the most appropriate approach, and prioritising responses to manage workload. They will ensure a high quality of output is maintained, and work with the IROC Senior manager to continually improve the operational intelligence offering in the IROC.