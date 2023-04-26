Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Senior Intelligence Analyst

Senior Intelligence Analyst

Senior Intelligence Analyst

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category HSSE Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144970BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

*This is a hybrid role that offers the flexibility of working from our office in Sunbury-upon-Thames (60%) and from home (40%)*

The Senior Intelligence Analyst (Operational Intelligence) is responsible for coordinating the work and shift patterns of a team of Intelligence Analysts in the Intelligence and Response Operations Centre (IROC). They are expected to triage requests for operational intelligence support from across the company, identifying the most appropriate approach, and prioritising responses to manage workload. They will ensure a high quality of output is maintained, and work with the IROC Senior manager to continually improve the operational intelligence offering in the IROC.

Principal Accountabilities:

  • Day to day coordination of a team of seven intelligence analysts, including coordinating a shift rota, balancing leave requests, delivering training to new starters.
  • Provide support and direction to intelligence analysts to help them improve their skills and expertise.
  • Triage requests for IROC operational intelligence support, prioritising these requests and identifying the most appropriate methods of delivering them.
  • Supervise quality control of IROC products.
  • Use intelligence expertise to proactively identify and drive improvements in the IROC’s operational intelligence offering.
  • Work with Senior Technical Analyst to develop new and existing tools and working methods for the team.

Required Skills and Experience:

  • Understanding of the intelligence cycle and its application to a commercial environment.
  • Experience in an analytical environment supporting real time operational activity.
  • Experience developing and/or modifying intelligence requirements for customers.
  • Excellent written and analytical skills. Writes quickly, concisely, and with impact.
  • Experience with open-source intelligence tools and techniques.
  • Experience with mapping and/or intelligence/information management systems.
  • Experience coordinating a team.
  • Previous energy sector experience or similar environment an advantage, but not essential.

Apply Search all jobs at bp