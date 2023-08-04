Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

The job holder will handle program management, strategy, personnel, plans and budget, BI’s intelligence collection activities and reporting, particularly for strategic project-work. The person will serve as the primary point for internal customer engagement, relationship management, intelligence requirement development and BI advocacy across bp. They will keep an eye on developing commercial awareness and business savvy throughout the team through anticipation and proactive engagement across the group on near and long-term commercial objectives and relationship development/management with bp’s deal-makers.

HSSE Group



The job holder will handle program management, strategy, personnel, plans and budget, BI’s intelligence collection activities and reporting, particularly for strategic project-work. The person will serve as the primary point for internal customer engagement, relationship management, intelligence requirement development and BI advocacy across bp. They will keep an eye on developing commercial awareness and business savvy throughout the team through anticipation and proactive engagement across the group on near and long-term commercial objectives and relationship development/management with bp’s deal-makers.



Join our Team and advance your career as a

Senior Intelligence Manager, Business Intelligence

Part of bp’s Intelligence, Security and Crisis Management organization, the Business Intelligence team is responsible for driving strategic commercial decision-making through the delivery of nuanced insights about major business opportunities and partners to bp leaders and deal-teams. We are expecting applications from candidates with deep knowledge of the intelligence cycle and direct experience in intelligence collection.

In this role You will:

Lead, train and mentor Business Intelligence team (3 professionals and additional periodic contractors)

Develop the strategy to ensure that BI resources are used for the most impactful projects.

Provide collection, analysis, and reporting on a range of issues affecting major commercial activity (both risk and opportunity). This includes, but is not limited to, support of new market entry activity (stakeholder mapping, reporting on relevant commercial and political developments, identification of political, security, regulatory, and operational risk) and new commercial partner selection (reputational, ethical, financial, sanctions and political risk).

Develop tailored collection strategies for new projects involving a set of collection mechanisms, including HUMINT and OSINT.

Coordinate intelligence projects from start to finish, applying each phase of the intelligence cycle to produce consistently professional intelligence products.

Conduct open-source intelligence collection using a wide range of tools and social media.

Look for global sources of information including databases, local and foreign-language media and academic journals, internet sources and public records.

Identify and exploit both popular and obscure social media for use in finished intelligence reporting.

Handle the BI’s diverse network of intelligence providers around the globe.

Identify and vet new intelligence providers to support emerging strategic goals of the company.

Handle an operating budget to provide consistent intelligence support to emerging business needs.

Develop and own senior-level relationships with BP leadership and key customers across the globe and across functions.

Be responsible for understanding critical business priorities, anticipating needs, developing strategic intelligence requirements and presenting findings to an executive audience.

Serve as a key member of the Leadership Team for the Vice President of Intelligence & International Advisory (I&IA) where the role will help grow and support the entire I&IA mission and the entire ISC

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s Degree required; graduate degree desirable.

Substantive experience leading the intelligence cycle in a professional setting (establishing requirements, collecting raw intelligence, conducting analysis, briefing findings to consumers).

Substantive experience planning and driving human-source and open-source intelligence collection operations, preferably in a government setting.

Strong ability to interact and connect with Executive management, business clients, colleagues and external parties, consistent track record in presenting intelligence findings to customers

An understanding and appreciation of working across different cultures.

Formal training in intelligence collection tradecraft and intelligence writing.

Experience handling sophisticated projects and sizeable operating budgets.

Understanding of the role intelligence plays in guiding strategic business decision-making.

Experience using open source tools to collect deeply-buried information.

Formal certifications in intelligence collection, collection management, intelligence analysis, or other intelligence disciplines from a government agency.

Knowledge of global/country politics and international affairs. Ability to apply a core set of research and analysis skills to an extremely diverse range of geographies and issues.

Understanding of global business environment, commercial transactions, low carbon and traditional energy systems.

Must possess strong research skills, as well as excellent written and oral communication skills. Sound judgment is required, as well as the ability to parse most relevant information from large volumes of data.

Foreign language, international work and travel, and advanced degrees a plus.

This position requires a highly motivated self-starter who can work independently while also contributing to a globally dispersed team. Strong interpersonal skills, excellent communication skills, deep curiosity and focused attention to detail are key attributes required for success.



Travel Requirement:

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



