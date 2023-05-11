Senior Internal Control Analyst

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to deliver accounting and reporting services and ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of end-to-end financial accounting processes, implementing continuous improvement plans and managing conformance to internal and external requirements.

Internal Control is a global team within Finance, with accountability: developing and managing bp’s internal control framework, policies and delegations of authority; developing the approach for, and ensuring compliance with, external requirements related to internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), including Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX). Internal Control also liaise with various business segments, GBS locations and internal and external auditors. This role entails responsibility to support Internal and External Audits. The role holder independently manages the tracking of audit timelines to ensure adherence to the audit schedule and reporting. The work will involve strong liaison with both internal stakeholders across the business and external stakeholders.



Key Results / Accountabilities

Act as a coordinator/ liaison between management to communicate issues and status in conjunction with internal and external audit

Ensure that all audit assignments are completed as per agreed timelines

Partner with all internal teams to evaluate audit readiness and preparedness prior to all internal and external audits

Support maintenance of audit records and relevant information in audit management system ensuring it is accurate and up to date

Support management in activities related to the planning, preparatory and reporting activities for audits

Identify and escalate issues during planning or audit fieldwork, including troubleshooting issues related to auditor access to relevant systems such as SAP, Ariba and others

Perform sample verification to enable external auditors substantiate the closing balances

Ability to ensure timeliness for kick off meetings, audit fieldwork, feedback meeting and reporting are met

Ensure compliance with local and global company policies

Understand and communicate critical matters/ issues to key stakeholders, ensuring clear actions and ownership are defined and closed in a timely manner

Propose solutions for controls and process improvement (effectiveness and efficiency)

Key Challenges

Demonstrate clear understanding of the business context of the company to deliver high quality service

Quick to react and adapt to constantly changing business requirements to support rapidly changing business requirements

Ability to interact with and influence people at all levels, geographies and time zones within the organisation, building strong relationships quickly

Complete understanding of system landscape and infrastructure

End to end understanding of GBS governance processes

Ensuring that BP's internal control remains effective through compliance with internal requirements via the application of controls across all activities in scope of operations

Qualification, Experience and Competencies

Business Capability : Demonstrates ability to apply business acumen and clearly link value to business results at the client group level, e.g., improved decision making, Customer focus – Puts the customer and business strategy at the heart of decision-making. Drives value-adding solutions - deeply integrated to drive business solutions, not operating as a parallel function. Proven track record of improving/adding value and taking things to the next level. Externally orientated – well connected, active in external professional communities, aware of best practice and actively shares with, and learns from others.

Education and Experience

University degree and professional accounting qualification (CA, CFA, ACA, CIMA, ACMA, etc.) or MBA

7+ years of relevant experience in internal and external audit

Experience developing and managing delivery of audit plans in a complex, fast-moving environment

Experience in SOX auditing/ compliance requirements preferred

Effective communication with senior stakeholders and peers and strong influencing skills with proven capability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities and ambiguity

Responsible for managing a team to deliver accounting and reporting services and ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of end-to-end financial accounting processes, implementing continuous improvement plans and managing conformance to internal and external requirements.