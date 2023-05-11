Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  Senior Internal Control Analyst

Senior Internal Control Analyst

Senior Internal Control Analyst

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Pune
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 138686BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to deliver accounting and reporting services and ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of end-to-end financial accounting processes, implementing continuous improvement plans and managing conformance to internal and external requirements.

Internal Control is a global team within Finance, with accountability: developing and managing bp’s internal control framework, policies and delegations of authority; developing the approach for, and ensuring compliance with, external requirements related to internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), including Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX). Internal Control also liaise with various business segments, GBS locations and internal and external auditors. This role entails responsibility to support Internal and External Audits. The role holder independently manages the tracking of audit timelines to ensure adherence to the audit schedule and reporting. The work will involve strong liaison with both internal stakeholders across the business and external stakeholders.

Key Results / Accountabilities
  • Act as a coordinator/ liaison between management to communicate issues and status in conjunction with internal and external audit
  • Ensure that all audit assignments are completed as per agreed timelines
  • Partner with all internal teams to evaluate audit readiness and preparedness prior to all internal and external audits
  • Support maintenance of audit records and relevant information in audit management system ensuring it is accurate and up to date
  • Support management in activities related to the planning, preparatory and reporting activities for audits
  • Identify and escalate issues during planning or audit fieldwork, including troubleshooting issues related to auditor access to relevant systems such as SAP, Ariba and others
  • Perform sample verification to enable external auditors substantiate the closing balances
  • Ability to ensure timeliness for kick off meetings, audit fieldwork, feedback meeting and reporting are met
  • Ensure compliance with local and global company policies
  • Understand and communicate critical matters/ issues to key stakeholders, ensuring clear actions and ownership are defined and closed in a timely manner
  • Propose solutions for controls and process improvement (effectiveness and efficiency)

Key Challenges
  • Demonstrate clear understanding of the business context of the company to deliver high quality service
  • Quick to react and adapt to constantly changing business requirements to support rapidly changing business requirements
  • Ability to interact with and influence people at all levels, geographies and time zones within the organisation, building strong relationships quickly
  • Complete understanding of system landscape and infrastructure
  • End to end understanding of GBS governance processes
  • Ensuring that BP's internal control remains effective through compliance with internal requirements via the application of controls across all activities in scope of operations

Qualification, Experience and Competencies
  • Business Capability: Demonstrates ability to apply business acumen and clearly link value to business results at the client group level, e.g., improved decision making, Customer focus – Puts the customer and business strategy at the heart of decision-making. Drives value-adding solutions - deeply integrated to drive business solutions, not operating as a parallel function. Proven track record of improving/adding value and taking things to the next level. Externally orientated – well connected, active in external professional communities, aware of best practice and actively shares with, and learns from others.

Education and Experience
  • University degree and professional accounting qualification (CA, CFA, ACA, CIMA, ACMA, etc.) or MBA
  • 7+ years of relevant experience in internal and external audit
  • Experience developing and managing delivery of audit plans in a complex, fast-moving environment
  • Experience in SOX auditing/ compliance requirements preferred
  • Effective communication with senior stakeholders and peers and strong influencing skills with proven capability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities and ambiguity

