Senior Internal Control Analyst

Responsible for managing a team to deliver accounting and reporting services and ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of end-to-end financial accounting processes, implementing continuous improvement plans and managing conformance to internal and external requirements.
Internal Control is a global team within Finance, with accountability: developing and managing bp’s internal control framework, policies and delegations of authority; developing the approach for, and ensuring compliance with, external requirements related to internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), including Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX). Internal Control also liaise with various business segments, GBS locations and internal and external auditors. This role entails responsibility to support Internal and External Audits. The role holder independently manages the tracking of audit timelines to ensure adherence to the audit schedule and reporting. The work will involve strong liaison with both internal stakeholders across the business and external stakeholders.
